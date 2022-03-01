Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Version 2.6

The upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.6 update will revisit ideas from the past while introducing new characters into the meta. Most notably, fans suspect that the princely Hydro sword user, Ayato, and a mysterious new area called the Chasm will play a large part. However, leakers and theory-hungry community members have helped flesh out the details of what we might see in version 2.6. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, characters, and potential content coming in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.6 update?

Genshin Impact consistently receives a major update every six weeks. With that in mind, the 2.6 update is due on March 30, 2022. The past few updates have gone live every six weeks on Wednesdays. Maintenance typically starts around 6 p.m. Eastern and ends sometime around 11 p.m. Like past updates, maintenance will likely take between 4 to 5 hours. Players can expect 300 Primogems after the update is live, which they have 30 days to claim.

What are the Genshin Impact version 2.6 character banners?

One of the most popular leaks is that Kamisato Ayato will be featured on the first banner of the 2.6 update miHoYo

Many leakers, like Lumie, have claimed that Kamisato Ayato, the brother of the 5-star character Kamisato Ayaka, will appear as the featured 5-star on the first banner of the 2.6 update. Developer miHoYo officially revealed Ayato before the 2.5 livestream, complete with a fact sheet and face reveal. He’s a Hydro sword user who reluctantly handles politics as the Head of the Kamisato Clan. Many fans theorize that he will synergize well with his sister, who’s a Cryo sword user.

It’s unclear which 4-star characters will accompany Ayato on his banner. Leakers suggest that Shinkanoin Heizou, an Inazuman detective that has yet to appear in the story, might be one of the featured 4-stars. However, miHoYo hasn’t revealed any official information about Heizou or when he’s coming to the game. Kamisato Ayaka, Thoma, and Kujou Sara all mention him as a self-proclaimed detective who works for the Tenryou Commission.

The Genshin 2.6 update will likely also include character reruns. However, miHoYo hasn’t announced who will star in these reruns or if they will run alongside the Ayato banner.

What is the Chasm in Genshin Impact version 2.6?

The new Chasm zone will keep players exploring. miHoYo

During the 2.5 update broadcast, Genshin voice actors confirmed that the Chasm would open for exploration in a future update. It’s a new location similar in setup to Enkanomiya with an entrance near the Lisha area in Liyue. It’s apparently the place where Morax fought Azhdaha during the Archon War. You can technically already see the Chasm in the game, but players can’t yet enter.

Some leakers have already uploaded exploration videos of the new location without any monsters. In one video where a player tours the Chasm with Ayato, it resembles a dark ruin similar to Enkanomiya. However, there are visible “broken” items like one would expect to see in an abandoned mine.

What is the new Genshin Impact version 2.6 boss?

The Ruin Serpent is coming to ruin your day. miHoYo

Genshin voice actors also introduced a new monster called the Ruin Serpent during the aforementioned 2.5 Livestream. It looks related to similarly named monsters like Ruin Guards and is advertised as a “digging machine of sorts.” It seems like it’ll be set up similarly to the Bathysmal Vishap herd and similar bosses, though nothing about its drops or background has been revealed.

What are the Genshin Impact version 2.6 events?

Most of the events coming in 2.6 remain a mystery. However, Project Celestia and other leakers reported that the main event in Genshin 2.6 might be the Irodori Festival. This Inazuman festival reportedly features Albedo, Kaedehara Kazuha, Kamisato Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato, Klee, Kujou Sara, Venti, Xingqiu, and Yae Miko. Xingqiu is the character reward for the event.

Genshin Intel quote-tweeted Celestia’s post to add that all the playable Inazuman characters should be present, too. They later followed up with more details on the event like that it would include a story quest and four mini-games. These games apparently include a photo-taking game, another tower defense game, a sword-fighting mini-game, and ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement).

As more information is made available about Version 2.6, we’ll update this article accordingly.