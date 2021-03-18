How to get all 6 Noelle Hangout endings in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is all about friendship. You can add playable characters to your roster through a gacha system, so you can use them in combat later. If combat isn’t quite your speed, the version 1.4 update allows you to hang out with certain four-star characters. You can finally forge an actual friendship between you and the anime character of your choice.

One such hang session is now available for the Geo claymore character, Noelle. You can partake in all sorts of hijinks with her. Luckily, the Hangout is replayable. There are six possible endings available for your time with Noelle depending on the choices you make during the event.

Here’s exactly how you can acquire every Noelle hangout ending.

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Noelle Hangout Event

If you want to play the Noelle Hangout Event, you’ll have to put in some work to unlock it. You’ll need to do is reach Adventure Rank 26 and complete the Archon Quest titled “Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

You’ll then be able to find the Noelle Hangout Event on your quests page.

You’ll also need two Story Keys per playthrough. You can earn story keys by completing your daily commissions. Four daily commissions can be completed every day. You’ll need to finish eight to unlock a single Story Key.

Once you’ve done all that, you can play the Noelle Hangout Event.

How to unlock Genshin Impact Hangout Event alternate endings

Like with most games, unlocking alternate endings requires active choices on your end to obtain the ideal conclusion. Endings in Genshin Impact Hangout Events are determined by dialogue choices you make throughout the hang sesh.

If you want to unlock a new ending, make sure to follow the very specific dialogue choices. Your choices will prompt characters to do different things.

How to get ending 1: “A Cold Reception”

Noelle and the Traveller miHoYo

This ending is rough for Noelle. She ends up a bit discouraged after it. If you want to obtain it. Here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Chivalric Training say:

"You know... it's okay not to be a knight." "No matter how small the tasks, they still need someone to take care of them. I do small tasks all the time." "The strength to fight powerful enemies only comes with the experience gained during the completion of smaller tasks." "Think of every small task as a kind of training."

During The Art of Hospitality say:

"Leave it to Noelle. She can take care of the situation." "Imported?" "...Made especially for you." "Easier to obtain?" "This one was made especially for you." "Noelle, do we have anything else on the itinerary?" "This one was made especially for you." "She's a future Knight of Favonius." "Allow me." "If you understand, then nothing needs to be said." "He had a sinister plot, so I drove him away."

How to get ending 2: “Goodbye, Miss Maid!”

Noelle being kind. miHoYo

This ending shows that Noelle is such a lovable sweetheart who’s able to balance her identity as a Knight of Favonius with being a maid.

Here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Chivalric Training say:

"You know... it's okay not to be a knight." "No matter how small the tasks, they still need someone to take care of them. I do small tasks all the time." "The strength to fight powerful enemies only comes with the experience gained during the completion of smaller tasks." "Think of every small task as a kind of training."

During The Art of Hospitality say:

"I'll keep an eye on him. Nothing bad will happen." "Imported?" "...Noelle's way of showing hospitality." "Brewing Process?" "It's just Noelle's way of showing hospitality." "Noelle, do we have anything else on the itinerary?" "It's just Noelle's way of showing hospitality." "She's a maid of the Knights of Favonius." "But at least the problem seems to be solved.”

How to get ending 3: “A Maid Above Ground”

Noelle’s power, in the flesh. miHoYo

Finally, a story that shows Noelle’s triumphs as a warrior in combat.

Here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Chivalric Training say:

"The Knights of Favonius have... maids?" "Of course, where do you want to start?" "Knightly Exercises?" "What you lack is strength!"

During Noelle’s Strength say:

1. “Because... you still need more strength!”

During Strength Training say:

"No." "Your strength blew me away!"

How to get ending 4: “A Defender's Will Is Their Strength”

Noelle after defending a weak adventurer. miHoYo

In this ending, Noelle shows her heroism as a defender of the weak.

Here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Chivalric Training say:

"The Knights of Favonius have... maids?" "Of course, where do you want to start?" "Knightly Exercises?" "What you lack is strength!"

During Noelle’s Strength say:

"Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?" "Noelle, you've always worked as a maid in Mondstadt, right?" "You could start by training in the areas around Mondstadt."

During Live Practice say:

"It is precisely because the power of a single knight is limited that the Knights of Favonius was formed. Don't you think?" "We were quite far away." "You've gotten stronger." "The intention was different."

How to get ending 5: “A Conundrum Called Love”

Noelle understanding romance. miHoYo

In this ending, the maid-knight Noelle finally begins to understand romance and her role as a maid.

Here are the choices you need to make, broken down by the named sections in-game:

During Chivalric Training say:

"The Knights of Favonius have... maids?" "Of course, where do you want to start?" "Knightly Exercises?" "What you lack is rest." "Stopping for occasional rest is all part of ensuring that you can train to your maximum ability" "And speaking of tea, let's have some!"

During Fleeting Leisure say:

"I'll certainly do my best..." "...So Quinn feels that Bea has nothing important to say to him..." "It shouldn't matter, it's the thought that counts."

During Gift and Intent say:

"But now's not the best time to disturb them..." "No whipping anything up..."

How to get ending 6: “Whisper of the Paper Rose”

Noelle and the Traveller. miHoYo

This is considered the best possible ending Noelle can get. It’s got everything – action, romance, and an emotional arc. What else could you want?

To achieve this ending, you’ll need to say these specific dialogue lines:

During Chivalric Training say:

"The Knights of Favonius have... maids?" "Of course, where do you want to start?" "Knightly Exercises?" "What you lack is rest." "Stopping for occasional rest is all part of ensuring that you can train to your maximum ability" "And speaking of tea, let's have some!"

During Fleeting Leisure say:

"I'll certainly do my best..." "...So Quinn feels that Bea has nothing important to say to him..." "It shouldn't matter, it's the thought that counts."

During Gift and Intent say:

“Cape Oath.”