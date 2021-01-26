1 amazing Noelle build makes her crucial to any Genshin Impact party

Genshin Impact has a massive roster . There are currently 28 characters to unlock, with some being inherently better than others. The sword-wielder Noelle is typically considered one of the worse members of the game's cast. She's often ranked slightly above the bottom in most tier lists. Like all Genshin Impact characters, that isn't a death sentence to her utility, however. With the right build, you can transform Noelle into a regular member of your lineup.

Here's what you need to transform Noelle from "no good" to nothing but slam dunks.

What's the best Noelle build in Genshin Impact?

To make Noelle your team's perfect fourth character, you're going to want to focus on three stats: critical hit rate , defense , and critical hit damage . By focusing on these three stats you can make Noelle into both a support character and a sub-DPS for when you're in a pinch.

Noelle has the potential to become a phenomenal combatant for your team, bringing to the table some well-rounded stats with the right build. You need to utilize her shielding and healing abilities, which scale off defense. Noelle's shield can also deal damage, and her Elemental Burst can also dish out high amounts of damage, hence why you should increase her critical related stats as well.

To achieve the perfect build for Noelle, you'll need these two items:

Whiteblind Claymore (4) Retracing Bolide artifacts

How do you get Whiteblind in Genshin Impact?

Whiteblind is the perfect sword for Noelle. By leveling up the weapon, you'll also increase Noelle's defense, as it's the sword's secondary attack. In addition to Whiteblind's stats, the weapon will also increase your attack and defense stats by six percent with every hit, with a maximum stack of four. If you refine Whiteblind, you'll be able to increase this to a 12 percent boost per hit. Each strike will make your Noelle significantly stronger.

To obtain the weapon, you'll need to craft it, making refinement rather easy. Whiteblind can be forged at any blacksmith like the ones located in Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor. You'll need 50 Crystal Chunks , 50 White Iron Chunks , and one Northlander Claymore Prototype.

You can find the Northlander Claymore Prototype as a drop by defeating any weekly boss. It's also available as a reward for completing the "Break the Sword Cemetery Seal" side quest in Mondstadt.

Lastly, if you have the funds, Northlander Claymore Prototype can be purchased from the Liyue Souvenir shop in Liyue Harbor .

How do you get Retracing Bolide artifacts in Genshin Impact?

Retracing Bolide boosts all shield strength by 35 percent with two pieces equipped. If you can collect four pieces, Noelle will gain a 40 percent damage boost while her shield is active. Shields are the primary boon of adding Noelle to your team, making this the best way to get the most out of Noelle.

You can acquire Retracing Bolide by completing the Domain of Guyun domain, found in Liyue's Guyun Stone Forest.

What Genshin Impact characters work well with Noelle?

Ideally, Noelle would be placed in an all Geo Element team with characters like Albedo, Zhongli, or Ningguang. She'll become especially crucial to have on your Geo team once the version 1.3 update buffs come along.

If you want to make a Geo team, make sure to build Noelle properly.