Every Genshin Impact version 1.1 character, ranked

Genshin Impact features a massive roster . There are more than two dozen characters that can join your party. That number continues to increase with regular additions like the version 1.1 update, which added Tartaglia (or Childe), Dionna, and more. Since the game's September release, some overlooked characters, like Bennett and Sucrose, have come into their own and moved up the ladder. Other early favorites have been taken down a peg, but the bottom of the barrel and top of the heap remain largely unchanged after this latest update.

We made this list by referencing information, from Genshin Impact forums like the game's dedicated subreddit and the editorial opinions of the Inverse gaming team. Inverse previously ranked every character in Genshin Impact version 1.0 and now we've made the definitive list for all your 1.1 banner needs. Please check the original story for full opinions on the initial roster.

Amber-tier characters in Genshin Impact

25. Amber (Pyro, Bow)

Amber, so free and so flawed. Unless you're lighting totems, Amber's usefulness equals a mannequin's ability to walk. By that I mean, it's impossible... without using overwhelming dark magic that isn't intended for this world.

C-tier characters in Genshin Impact

24. Traveler (Geo, Sword)

23. Noelle (Geo, Claymore)

22. Kaeya (Ice, Sword)

21. Lisa (Electro, Catalyst)

B-tier characters in Genshin Impact

20. Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst)

19. Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

Beidou is a cool character who can create shields and spread Electro damage across the battlefield with ease. If used correctly, she's a killer, but Beidou suffers by requiring a fair amount of skill to work properly. It's awfully difficult to get her timing right.

18. Xingqiu (Water, Sword)

17. Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst)

Sucrose was initially overlooked by us as no more than a faux Venti. That fact remains true, but she's a far more valid replacement for Genshin Impact's best character than initially believed. Sucrose does a passable job at stunning foes, enough to get a spot on your team while awaiting Venti's arrival.

16. Barbara (Water, Catalyst)

15. Chongyun (Ice, Claymore)

14. Diona (Cryo, Bow)

Diona's cutesy aesthetic might be a major creep-factor for some. However, you'd be making a grave mistake by ignoring her. Dionna is able to both heal a massive swath of your party and defend it using a shield. Both abilities are easy to activate and she's rather easy to obtain. If you need a new healer, look no further than Dionna.

A-tier characters in Genshin Impact

13. Traveler (Anemo, Sword)

Anemo Traveler might be your first character, but his Elemental set is still filled with bangers. His Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill pair extraordinarily well with all the S and B tier characters.

12. Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm)

11. Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

Bennett has two t's and two n's in his name because he's constantly performing double duty. He's a solid support character that will buff your party no matter their health. If they have above 70 percent health, he'll grant an attack boost. Those with less than 70 percent health will be healed.

10. Mona (Water, Catalyst)

9. Jean (Anemo, Sword)

8. Fischl (Electro, Bow)

Fischl's damage is rather lacking, but boy does she make up for it with her flexibility. You can fight foes from a distance with her bow, and Raven then easily dodge heavy attacks using her Elemental Burst.

7. Keqing (Electro, Sword)

6. Klee (Pyro, Catalyst)

Klee is far stronger than most players first realized. She can easily defeat any foe. Unfortunately, she doesn't work well unless she's your main attacker, making her less desirable given her limited support potential.

S-tier characters in Genshin Impact

5. Tartaglia / Childe (Hydro, Bow plus Polearm)

Tartaglia is a one-man army. He's an asset in both close combat and a distance. Even if he's not your main character, simply having him in your party means everyone gets an attack boost.

4. Razor (Electro, Claymore)

3. Qiqi (Ice, Sword)

2. Diluc (Pyro, Claymore)

1. Venti (Anemo, Bow)

For any character that wasn't described in detail that you'd like to see our opinions on, please read our original Genshin Impact tier list.