10 places to find the Unusual Hilichurl Wei in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is this fall's biggest free-to-play game, and it just introduced update 1.1, its largest expansion yet. One of the most exciting new additions is an enemy named after the company’s CEO Liu Wei that grants players some enticing rewards.

Hilichurls are one of the most common enemy types in the game, and they somewhat resemble run-of-the-mill goblins. Wei’s “Unusual” variant will reward the player with Primogems if you defeat him, which is just enough to make him a worthwhile method to farm the elusive currency.

Here are 10 places you can find Wei and claim your bounty in Genshin Impact.

How do you spot Wei, the Unusual Hilichurl?

You can find Wei in one of the following 10 spots. His markings will be distinct from other Hilichurls. His mask will have unique characters on it. He'll also often spawn alone whereas Hilichurls usually travel in packs. Wei seems to rotate between these 10 spawn points, so you'll have to visit each one to find him with certainty.

You can farm him to earn achievements, thus quickly earning Primogems in the process.

Though he attacks you with Primogems, these cannot be reused for purchases. Kill Wei quickly to move onto the next spawn point.

All 10 locations were found using a mix of player reports from Reddit and Taka G.G, and they're marked in the following maps by the thin white circle that represents the in-game cursor.

1. Above the Wolf of the North

Wei location number one. miHoYo

You can spot Wei resting above where the Wolf of the North Spawns in Wolvendom. He's on the side opposite of the massive hollow tree.

2. Windrise Statue of the Seven

Wei location number two. miHoYo

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven located in Windrise and walk towards the massive tree. You'll find Wei nestled between a few roots, resting after a hard day's work.

3. Cape Oath

Wei location number three. miHoYo

Teleport to Cape Oath in Mondstatdt's southeastern section, right by the Spiral Abyss portal. Once there, head to Cape Oath by continuing southeast. Walk all the way to the cliff edge on Cape Oath. You should find Wei resting.

4. Stormterror's Lair

Wei location number four. miHoYo

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven Stormterror's Lair. Behind it, you'll find a broken bridge with two crates on it. Go to the very edge of that bridge to possibly locate Wei.

5. Southwest in Stormterror's lair

Wei location number five. miHoYo

To the southwest in Stormterror's Lair, on the base level, you'll find a rock platform featuring the Eye of the Storm boss fight. Close to it, Wei has a spawn location.

6. Stormbearer Mountains

Wei location number six. miHoYo

In the northern portion of Stormbearer mountains, you'll find the Anemo Hypostasis boss. After scaling a rock formation to the boss' left, you'll a shrine. Wei will be besides that shrine, waiting for you.

7. Lingju Pass

Wei location number seven. miHoYo

Use the teleportation point closest to the ruins in Lingju Pass. Direct yourself southwest, you'll spot a single yellow-leafed tree with a slight curve sitting on a cliff that overlooks clear water. Glide to it and you'll possibly find Wei.

8. Cuijue Slope

Wei location number eight. miHoYo

Teleport to the waypoint that immediately by the Pyro Regisvine. About-face after spawning to spot the orange-hued pillars of peace nearby. Glide down to the small area at their center, ahead of the massive door. You'll spot a few derelict lanterns in the area. Wei will be resting beside one.

9. North of Liyue Harbor

Wei location number nine. miHoYo

Northeast of Liyue Harbor, you'll find a waypoint directly across from the Guyun Stone Forest. Teleport there and head southwest. You'll find a small Seelie garden and Wei himself should be stationed nearby.

10. Qingyun Peak

Wei location number 10. miHoYo

After reaching Qingyun Peak, take a few steps to the left to find a stone platform. You should see Wei nearby.