Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Xiao banner

Genshin Impact has picked up its expansion pace. Xiao is the brand new five-star Anemo polearm user following additions like Ganyu, Zhongli, and Albedo. After a string of so-so additions, Xiao could be the first five-star character to be an essential addition to your team since Venti. Even with that in mind, is he worth spending your Primogems on?

When is the Genshin Impact Xiao banner end time?

Xiao is going to have a bit more truncated run compared to previous Genshin Impact banners. He began on February 3 and will conclude on February 17, giving you two weeks to obtain the character.

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Xiao banner?

Xiao will be the main focus as the new five-star character. She'll be joined by three four-star characters:

Cryo Catalyst user Dionna

Pyro Claymore wielder Xinyan

Electro Claymore wielder Beidou

Are you guaranteed to get Xiao in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Xiao, even if you pull from his banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Xiao. If that first pity five-star wasn't Xiao, your next five-star will be. This means, at most, you'll need 180 wishes to get Xiao.

If you participated in a previous event banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Xiao Banner.

Is Xiao a good character in Genshin Impact?

There's no way around this. Xiao is incredible. He's a massive boon to any party he's in and trivializes most Genshin Impact content in the same way Venti did when the game launched. His plunging attacks deal absurd amounts of damage and are easily accessible when you activate Xiao's Elemental Burst. Fortunately, his Elemental Burst has a very snappy cooldown time. When testing the character, I found it was usually available seconds after Xiao uses it. You'll be in your Elemental Burst mode more often than not when you're using Xiao.

Xiao comes with an innately high critical hit rate as well, ensuring that he'll hit rather hard most of the time. Everything here is to say Xiao is perhaps the best DPS in Genshin Impact right now.

When Xiao's in your party, he'll also make certain things easier. Characters in the same party as Xiao consume 25 percent less stamina while climbing. If you pair him with Venti, you'll likely be able to scale any wall with ease.

Should you pay for the Xiao banner in Genshin Impact?

Yes. If the above gushing of Xiao wasn't enough, then the answer is yes you should pay for the Xiao banner. However, make sure to calculate your Primogem income if you're a free-to-play player. Due to Xiao's truncated time on the market, you'll come across far fewer free Primogems than you might on a regular banner before he leaves. There's nothing more frustrating than coming a wish or two shy of the pity system kicking in. Check your history to make sure you're actually close to getting pity before you go full hog in Xiao. Venti is rumored to return in Genshin Impact version 1.4. He's an equally worthwhile character if you're willing to wait a month.

Other than Xiao, the remaining banner characters like Xinyan and Dionna are also fantastic. They're great support characters. They don't necessarily pair well with Xiao's kit, but they're good to have in your pocket for pesky Spiral Abyss sections

What banner comes after Xiao in Genshin Impact?

Following Xiao's banner, there will be another brief banner for the five-star character, Keqing featuring Bennett, Barbara, and Ningguang. This banner notably doesn't feature a single new character, but everyone on it is quite good. Bennett is especially great if you have yet to obtain him.

After that, it's rumored that Hu Tao will finally arrive as the last banner before the game updates to version 1.4.