Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Venti Banner

Third time’s the charm. Genshin Impact is giving you another chance to pull for Venti, one of the game’s most popular, iconic units. After hitting top speeds in the last few months with reruns for powerhouses like Xiao, Ganyu, and Hu Tao, some wallets might be tuckered out. It’s tough to keep up with all the new characters. Genshin Impact version 2.6 already has fans in a twist, pressuring them to choose between Kamisato Clan head, Ayato, and the Anemo Archon.

Should you try getting the dapper bard? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Venti Banner.

When is the Genshin Impact Venti Banner release date and end time?

The Venti banner runs alongside Ayato’s starting on March 30, 2022. It should end about three weeks after the 2.6 update goes live.

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Venti Banner?

HoYoverse hasn’t confirmed the accompanying characters for Ayato and Venti’s banners. However, Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha predicts that we should expect these three four-star characters:

Geo Polearm-user Yun Jin

Anemo Catalyst-user Sucrose

Pyro Polearm-user Xiangling

Are you guaranteed to get Venti in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Venti, even if you pull from his banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a Mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Venti. If that first pity five-star wasn't Venti, your next five-star will be. This means, at most, you'll need 180 wishes to get Venti.

If you participated in a previous Event Banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Venti Banner. Which only means you'll have that much greater chance at drawing him.

Is Venti a good character in Genshin Impact?

There’s no way around this. Venti isn’t only a “good character.” He’s one of the best — a massive asset both on and off the battlefield.

In combat, Venti can stun entire squads while you attack them with a barrage of arrows. His Elemental Burst can be used in tandem with his Elemental Skill to obliterate nearly any enemy. This can be used to glide through most endgame content with ease. Farming domains and besting the Sprial Abyss should become trivial matters with Venti by your side.

Boons of the bard don’t stop there. Once you leave combat, Venti’s Elemental Skill becomes crucial for exploration. You’ll be able to go to great heights using his wind. This allows you to skip climbing portions and easily glid to finish lines in time trials.

Should you pay for the Venti Banner in Genshin Impact?

In short, yes. Venti is an incredible Genshin Impact character. He’s remarkable and cannot be surpassed by others. If you didn’t pick him up the first time around, now is the time to grab Venti.

If you already have Venti or earn a copy of him during this banner, don’t try to get his other constellations. Venti is an incredible character as constellation zero. Any extra attempts and you’ll be wasting your money. His first handful of constellations don’t add much to his abilities and cost a pretty penny to reach.

As for the four-stars, Xiangling is a mainstay on many teams as Pyro support and will certainly bolster your team to the stratosphere in elemental reactions. Yun Jin and Sucrose are a bit more niche in their usefulness. Yun Jin works well with buffing characters who rely on speedy, normal attacks. Sucrose is literally dubbed as “Budget Venti” by most players. All the four-stars aren’t bad constellation prizes, but not worth pulling for unless you have a plan in mind.

What Banner comes after Venti in Genshin Impact?

Following Venti is the re-run banner featuring five-star Cryo character, Kamisato Ayaka. She’s a strong DPS, but she fills a different niche than Venti.