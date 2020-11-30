Everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's Zhongli Banner

Genshin Impact is up to its fourth banner ever. After bouts with Venti, Klee, and Childe, the latest banner is giving you the chance to unlock the powerful Geo DPS, Zhongli, and a few other four-star characters.

Is it worth spending your hard-earned Primogems on this earthly stud, though? Is Zhongli the father lode or a forgettable mineral?

This is everything you need to know about the Zhongli banner.

Also Read: Wishes, Banners, Pity, and everything to know about Genshin Impact gacha.

What were your favorite games and gaming moments of 2020? Take our poll!

What is the Genshin Impact Zhongli banner start time and end time?

According to miHoYo, the Zhongli banner will begin on December 1 at 6 p.m. Eastern and conclude on December 22 at 3 p.m. Eastern .

What characters are featured on the Genshin Impact Zhongli banner?

If a character is featured on a Genshin Impact banner, that means there's an increased rate of obtaining them if you spend wishes on that banner. The Klee banner features the five-star Geo DPS, Zhongli, and three four-star characters: Xinyan, Razor, and Chongyun.

There's an increased chance of getting each one in this banner.

Are you guaranteed to get Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Klee immediately if you pull from the Zhongli banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed to a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Zhongli. If that wasn't Zhongli, your next five-star has a 100 percent chance to be the character you desire. This means you'll have to make 180 wishes at most to get Zhongli, but it likely won't be that high.

If you participated in a previous event banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Zhongli banner.

Is Zhongli a good character in Genshin Impact?

Yes. There's no way around it, from what we've seen in previews, Zhongli will be one of the greatest characters to ever grace Genshin Impact. His normal attacks both look amazingly cool and deal quick damage to foes, clearing the battlefield with ease.

If you have a Geo-centric team, Zhongli makes the perfect lead. Zhongli can summon a Geo construct that will create resonance with nearby Geo characters. Additionally, Zhongli can make a shield that will protect those around him.

Assuming that's STILL not enough for Zhongli to impress you, he can also summon a meteor every 12 seconds as his Elemental Burst. Zhongli's meteor will petrify any foes it hits.

In short, yes, Zhongli is a fantastic character. Once we update our tier list, he'll likely break into the top three.

Should you pay for the Zhongli banner in Genshin Impact?

Yes. Pay for it. Empty your wallets as much as you feel comfortable doing. In addition to Zhongli, the banner offers increased chances to obtain four-star characters like Razor and Chongyun. Both of them cracked our tier list as some of the greatest characters in the game. Razor is currently ranked fourth.

The Zhongli banner gives you a chance to earn a few of the greatest characters available, there's no reason not to participate. If you've been hoarding all your Primogems for the right occasion, this is that occasion.

This banner can transform your party into something spectacular or provide kindling for your second Spiral Abyss party. Either way, this banner is great.

What banner comes after Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

We don't know exactly what will happen once the Zhongli banner concludes. Zhongli will depart Genshin Impact on the eve of update 1.2. Current rumors suggest that he'll be replaced by Albedo and Ganyu, who have both been spotted on the Genshin Impact test server.

Albedo is said to use the Geo element, while Ganyu is a Cryo user. Their preferred weapons are Sword and Bow, respectively. We don't know either character's rarity yet, but it's possible they're both five-star characters, a la Childe and Zhongli who also debuted on test servers will before launching properly.