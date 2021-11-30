Every major Genshin Impact update introduces new playable characters into the mix, which always drives the story forward. For Version 2.3, developer miHoYo added Arataki Itto and Gorou to the free-to-play adventure. Beyond that, we know we’re getting Yun Jin, who was first revealed via the Genshin Impact social media channels in November 2021. But how will this new character play? When can we expect her to be added? There’s still plenty for miHoYo to reveal about the new character, but here’s everything we know about Yun Jin, including her personality, abilities, and expected release date.

When is the Genshin Impact Yun Jin Banner release date?

Much like her counterpart, Shenhe, it’s unclear when exactly Yun Jin will be added to Genshin Impact. It’s highly likely this character will make her debut sometime during Version 2.4, which should begin at or around January 5, 2022. But that is purely speculative as of this writing.

Who is Yun Jin in Genshin Impact?

Yun Jin is a singer and dancer. miHoYo

We know Yun Jin is a four-star Geo character who wields a polearm. She’s a performer, specializing in dancing and singing, and she works as a brewer at the Heyu Tea House.

Below is a description of Yun Jin according to Fan Er'ye of the Heyu Tea House:

One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!

Along with that, the Genshin Impact Twitter account explains, “She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.”

Of course, since we’re still far off from Yun Jin’s addition, there’s a lot we don’t know about her, but miHoYo will likely fill us in soon.

Is there a Genshin Impact Yun Jin trailer?

There isn’t a trailer dedicated specifically to Yun Jin yet and she likely won’t be featured in one until we get closer to her release in Genshin Impact. However, you can watch the Version 2.3 “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms” trailer to hold you over in the meantime.

What are Yun Jin’s abilities?

Yun Jin is a four-star Geo character. miHoYo

Currently, miHoYo has yet to reveal Yun Jin’s official ability list, but according to reputable leaker Honey Hunter, we have a clear idea of what to expect. Of course, much of this information could change ahead of the character’s release, so it’s best to wait for miHoYo to know for sure.

Normal Attack : Cloud-Grazing Strike

Normal : Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes

Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes Charged : Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward and deal damage

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward and deal damage Plunging : Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Whirling Opener

Yun Jin uses her spear to deal damage, allowing you to mix things up depending on whether you press or hold the attack button.

Press : Flourishes her spear in the Cloud-Grazing Form, dealing Geo damage

Flourishes her spear in the Cloud-Grazing Form, dealing Geo damage Hold : Takes up the Whirling Opener stance and charges up, forming a shield. Damage Absorption is based on Yun Jin's Max HP and absorbs all Elemental damage and Physical damage 150 percent more effectively. When the skill is unleashed, its duration ends, or when the shield breaks, Yun Jin will unleash the stored energy as an attack, dealing Geo damage. Based on the time spent charging, it will either unleash an attack at Charge Level 1 or Level 2.

Elemental Burst: Cliffbreaker’s Banner

Deals AoE Geo damage and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Flag Formation.

Flying Cloud Flag Formation

When Normal Attack damage is dealt to opponents, bonus damage will be dealt based on Yun Jin's current defense. The effects of this skill will be cleared after a set duration or a specific number of stacks are consumed. When one Normal Attack hits multiple opponents, stacks of this skill will be consumed according to the number of opponents hit. Each member of the party will have these effects and their stacks counted independently.

Yun Jin will likely be added during Version 2.4. miHoYo

Passive Skills

Yun Jin’s Passive Skills can help her out in the middle of battle, and even impact the entire team.

Light Nourishment : When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12 percent chance to obtain double the product.

When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12 percent chance to obtain double the product. True to Oneself : Using Whirling Opener at the precise moment when Yun Jin is attacked will unleash its Level 2 Charged (Hold) form.

Using Whirling Opener at the precise moment when Yun Jin is attacked will unleash its Level 2 Charged (Hold) form. No Mere Traditionalist : The Normal Attack damage Bonus granted by Flying Cloud Flag Formation is further increased by 2.5 percent/5 percent/7.5 percent/11.5 percent/ of Yun Jin's defense when the party contains characters of 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types.

Constellations