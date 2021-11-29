Genshin Impact Version 2.3 only just launched , but we’re already looking ahead to future updates. One of the most exciting additions with each update comes in the form of new playable characters. Following a batch of leaks for Version 2.4, developer miHoYo officially revealed Shenhe via Twitter. There’s still plenty to learn about Shenhe, but let’s take a look at everything we know about this five-star Cryo polearm character, from her abilities, personality, and possible release date.

When is the Genshin Impact Shenhe Banner release date?

It’s unknown when Shenhe will launch officially. miHoYo

Developer miHoYo has confirmed the existence of Shenhe but has yet to reveal when this new character will be added to Genshin Impact. It’s highly likely Shenhe will make her debut sometime during Version 2.4, which will begin on January 5, 2022. We’ll find out more about this five-star character as we approach the New Year.

Who is Shenhe in Genshin Impact?

Shenhe has a mean streak, which aids her in battle. miHoYo

Shenhe is a Cryo character who wields a polearm in Genshin Impact. She’s described as a “ferocious” warrior with a temper and has the ability to absolutely decimate her surroundings if she gets angry enough. So it’s best to stay on her good side.

Below is a description of Shenhe according to the Cloud Retainer, as shown on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account:

“One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself.”

Another tweet refers to her as an “Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm” who thinks that “Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.” It also notes, “Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.”

As we get closer to Version 2.4, miHoYo will likely give us more details about Shenhe’s personality.

Is there a Genshin Impact Shenhe trailer?

Sadly, there isn’t a trailer dedicated to Shenhe at this time, but miHoYo will likely put something together ahead of the release of Version 2.4. For now, you can enjoy the Version 2.3 Special Program video that covers everything about the latest update.

What are Shenhe’s abilities?

Shenhe’s abilities haven’t been officially confirmed by miHoYo. miHoYo

Since miHoYo hasn’t officially revealed everything about Shenhe, all we can do is rely on leakers for information, such as Honey Hunter. Keep in mind, some of this could change before miHoYo officially reveals the character’s abilities.

Normal Attack : Dawnstar Shooter

Normal attack : Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes

Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes Charged attack : Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward and deal damage

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward and deal damage Plunging attack : Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill : Spring Spirit Summoning

Shenhe’s Elemental Skill changes depending on whether you press or hold the attack button, but it always grants all party members with the Icy Quill effect:

Press : Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo damage to opponents along the path

Rushes forward together with a Talisman Spirit, dealing Cryo damage to opponents along the path Hold : Commands the Talisman Spirit to deal AoE Cryo damage

Icy Quil

When using Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts deal Cryo damage to opponents. The damage dealt is increased based on Shenhe’s current Attack.

The Icy Quill effect will clear once its duration ends or after a certain number of stacks are consumed. Holding rather than pressing grants a longer duration and more stacks generated.

When one Cryo damage instance strikes multiple opponents, stacks will be consumed based on the number of opponents hit. The Icy Quill effects and stacks on every party member will be counted independently.

Elemental Burst : Divine Maiden's Deliverance

Unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to roam free in this plane, dealing AoE Cryo damage. The Talisman Spirit then creates a field that decreases the Cryo RES and Physical RES of opponents within it. It also periodically deals Cryo Damage to all opponents within the field.

Passive Skills

Shenhe’s Passive Skills can help out the entire team, granting party members with temporary buffs.

Precise Comings and Goings : Gains 25 percent more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition that takes longer than 20 hours.

Gains 25 percent more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition that takes longer than 20 hours. Deific Embrace : An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden's Deliverance gains a 10 percent Cryo damage Bonus.

An active character within the field created by Divine Maiden's Deliverance gains a 10 percent Cryo damage Bonus. Spirit Communion Seal : After Shenhe uses Spring Spirit Summoning, she will grant all nearby party members the following effects. Press: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage increased by 15 percent for 10s. Hold: Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack damage increased by 15 percent for 15s. When either effect is active, activating either effect again will refresh the already-active effect's duration.

Constellations

Clarity of Heart : Spring Spirit Summoning can be used 1 more time.

Spring Spirit Summoning can be used 1 more time. Centered Spirit : Divine Maiden's Deliverance lasts for 6 seconds longer. Active characters within the skill's field deal 15 percent increased Cryo CRIT damage.

Divine Maiden's Deliverance lasts for 6 seconds longer. Active characters within the skill's field deal 15 percent increased Cryo CRIT damage. Seclusion : Increases the Level of Spring Spirit Summoning by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Spring Spirit Summoning by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Insight : When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its damage Bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack. When Shenhe uses Spring Sprit Summoning, she will consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the damage of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5 percent for each stack consumed. Max 50 stacks. Stacks last for 60s.

When characters under the effect of Icy Quill applied by Shenhe trigger its damage Bonus effects, Shenhe will gain a Skyfrost Mantra stack. When Shenhe uses Spring Sprit Summoning, she will consume all stacks of Skyfrost Mantra, increasing the damage of that Spring Spirit Summoning by 5 percent for each stack consumed. Max 50 stacks. Stacks last for 60s. Divine Attainment : Increases the Level of Divine Maiden's Deliverance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Divine Maiden's Deliverance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Mystical Abandon : When characters trigger Icy Quill's effects using Normal and Charged Attack damage, no Icy Quill stacks will be used up.