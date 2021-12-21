Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream start time, how to watch, and what to expect

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 is creeping up, which means we can expect developer miHoYo to reveal more information about the update, as part of an upcoming livestream event. These livestreams often take place around ten days ahead of the update itself, giving us a peek at the game’s new features. But when will the 2.4 livestream take place and what can we expect from it?

Genshin Impact livestreams are always exciting because they give us a look at upcoming features and characters, building excitement for the new update. That rings true for the Version 2.4 livestream, but much of the event remains mysterious at this time.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 livestream start time?

Yun Jin will be added alongside Version 2.4. miHoYo

The Genshin Impact Version 2.4 livestream doesn’t have a specific date just yet, but given the game’s consistent event cycle, we have a good idea of when it will air.

Since the game runs on a 6-week cycle, it’s possible the 2.4 livestream will air on or around December 24, 2021. The previous livestream for Version 2.3 debuted on November 12 at 7 a.m. Eastern, which was on a Friday. Though, miHoYo typically gives the community some notice, so we’ll likely find out more about the 2.4 livestream very soon.

We’ve reached out to miHoYo for comment and will update this post if we receive a response.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 livestream

As always, you’ll be able to catch the livestream on Twitch Twitch, YouTube, and Bilibili.

The livestream for 2.3 was aired in multiple languages at once, including English, meaning you won’t have to wait for it to be translated, which is nice. You also don’t have to watch the event live since it will be saved as a video on YouTube once it’s over.

What will be revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 livestream?

Shenhe will make her debut during Version 2.4. miHoYo

Of course, since miHoYo hasn’t announced the livestream’s air date, we can only speculate on what will be shown. We do know it will cover the contents of the upcoming Version 2.4 update, which is due out sometime in early January 2022.

Aside from that, we’ll get an update on the new characters, along with a possible new boss, weapons, items, and more. Once miHoYo announces the date, we’ll likely know a little bit more about what to expect from the event.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 Banners?

We know of two characters coming as part of Version 2.4 including Shenhe and Yun Jin. It’s been confirmed that Shenhe is a five-star Cryo polearm-user, while Yun Jin is a four-star Geo polearm-wielder. Beyond that, rumors suggest that Ubatcha will be a rerun character for those who might’ve missed them the first time around.

Typically, the leaks have some truth to them, so we’ll see how it shakes out once the event airs. But surely, the 2.4 livestream will contain some surprises, too.