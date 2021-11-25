Although Genshin Impact Version 2.3 has only just arrived , it’s already time to start looking ahead at the next update. That’s right, Version 2.4 will come early in 2022, and despite developer miHoYo keeping its details under wraps, there’s still plenty of info available for the forthcoming update. Thankfully, Genshin Impact tends to follow a set schedule, so many of its events are easy to predict, at least in terms of timing. We’ll, of course, find out more during the 2.4 livestream, but for now, let’s dive into everything we know about Version 2.4 including its Character Banners, release date, maintenance schedule, and how to pre-load it.

When is the Genshin Impact version 2.4 release time?

Assuming Genshin Impact Version 2.4 follows the same schedule from before, you can expect the new update to go live on January 5, 2022, with maintenance set to begin around 6 p.m. Eastern that day.

Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed by miHoYo just yet, but given the game’s consistent release schedule, it’s a safe bet Version 2.4 won’t change its rollout time.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 maintenance end?

Yun Jin is a new 4-Star Geo Polearm user that will be implemented into the 2.4 Character Banner. miHoYo

The maintenance period does tend to fluctuate anywhere from four to five hours, and once it ends, you’ll be able to start playing on the night of January 5. This means you should be able to launch into the game at around 11 p.m. Eastern that night.

To compensate for taking the game offline for several hours, all players will be given a special reward after the maintenance period ends.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 maintenance rewards?

As always, players will be rewarded with 300 Primogems to make up for the downtime. This comes out to around 60 Primogems for every hour the game is offline. Remember, you only have 30 days to claim this reward after the update goes live.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 Character Banners and Events?

There are plenty of characters to look forward to with Version 2.4. miHoYo

Since miHoYo hasn’t confirmed much about the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update, it’s unclear what’s in store for players in January 2022. However, the developer did recently tweet about two characters including Shenhe and Yun Jin that will both be added as part of the Version 2.4 Character Banner. Shenhe is a Polearm user with the Cryo element, while Yun Jin is also a Polearm user with the Geo element.

It’s also rumored that Xiao and Ganyu will be added as reruns, though this has yet to be confirmed.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update on mobile

To begin playing Version 2.4 as soon as possible, you’ll want to pre-load the update on the platforms of your choice. To pre-load on mobile, go to the “Settings” menu indicated by the gear icon. Then, navigate to the “Other” tab and select the “Pre-Install Resource Package” button.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 update on PS4 and PS5

The pre-installation process isn’t as useful on PlayStation, as the updates are typically only available around 8 p.m. Eastern on the day of. From the Genshin Impact home screen on PS4 or PS5, press the menu button and then select “Check for Updates” to start downloading the latest version.