Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta test

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo just made it easier for anybody to access betas for updates, starting with the upcoming version 2.4. Getting into the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta will be more streamlined thanks to a new application system. This gives a wealth of players the chance to try out new content before most of the community, and it gives miHoYo the test, debug, and otherwise fine-tune many features before it becomes available to the public. But how does this new system work? What are the requirements for getting into the 2.4 beta? Which platforms support it? What kind of content can you expect from the 2.4 beta?

How to apply to the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta

More players can now apply to the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta. miHoYo

There are several steps you need to take to apply for the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta. For starters, an application does not guarantee entry, even if you meet all the criteria.

The first step is to visit the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta Google Form and fill it out to the best of your ability. You’ll need a Discord account in order to apply, so make sure you have one.

One of the requirements is to provide your Discord ID, which is your username followed by the “#” sign and four numbers. The form has a link to help you find this ID, but just know you can locate it on the bottom left-hand corner of your screen while Discord is open.

In addition, you need to provide your Genshin Impact UID (found in the bottom right corner as you play the game), miHoYo account ID, Adventure Rank, and details about your progress during 2.2. You also need to be at least 18 years of age.

Those selected to participate in the beta are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, meaning you’ll be required — by contract — to refrain from disclosing any information about the beta.

What are the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta features?

The Genshin Impact 2.4 beta will give players access to preliminary content included with the update, including The Chasm, along with unannounced features and events. Additional characters will also be included in the final version of 2.4, so it’s likely selected players will get to try them out while the beta is live.

What is the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta application cutoff date?

The 2.4 beta application cutoff is November 9. miHoYo

Players can apply for the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta until November 9, so you don’t have long to try and get in. After that date, you will no longer be able to apply to get into the beta.

What are the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta platforms?

Sadly, only PC, Android, and iOS users will be able to apply to get into the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta. PS4 and PS5 players are not eligible.