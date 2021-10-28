How to get the Shiki Koshou origami pet in Genshin Impact

The Shiki Koshou Genshin Impact pet is here , serving as a special reward for one of the game’s newest events. It’s a gift from Shiki Taishou, reminding you of their presence at all times. This cute companion is referred to as a “replica armed with spiritual power,” though its only purpose in-game is cosmetic. If you’re interested in getting one for yourself, there isn’t a lot you need to do to acquire the Shiki Koshou. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you need to know about acquiring the cosmetic item in Genshin Impact.

How to get the Shiki Koshou Genshin Impact pet

The basic premise of acquiring the Shiki Koshou is to complete the Labyrinth Warriors Part III event. In the Story Quests section of the menu, you’ll see a quest called Away with Obsessions and Falsehood.

Here’s a closer look at the new pet. miHoYo

In order to begin the event, you must be at least Adventure Rank 30 and need to have finished the Inazuma Archon quests. After that, complete the Labyrinth Warriors introduction quest, “A Tricky Situation” and then you’ll be able to begin the event properly.

The Labyrinth Warriors event sends you through five stages within a Domain, full of enemies and items to uncover. Eventually, you’ll reach the Away with Obsessions and Falsehood portion of the event, which is Part III.

It requires you to return to the Mystic Onmyou Chamber to meet Childe and Shiki Taishou to get to the bottom of the mystery. Make sure to wait until 8:00 and 12:00 the next day to trigger the quest. You can advance time by selecting the Time option within the menu. From here, move the time to the day after tomorrow between the times listed above.

Then, teleport to the Narukami Island in Inazuma to get to the next portion of the quest. Your goal now is to meet up with Xinyan who should be close to where you just teleported. Speak with Xinyan and after a few lines of dialogue, you’ll complete the trial.

Navigate through the rewards screen and you’ll then be given the Shiki Koshou. Then, you can dive into the item menu to find your list of Gadgets, where the Shiki Koshou is stored. From here, you can equip the item. It will hover over your shoulder at all times!

One thing to note is that the Labyrinth Warriors event lasts until November 8, so you don’t have long to complete it and earn the Shiki Koshou Genshin Impact pet.