Genshin Impact Enkanomiya leak reveals 3 new characters from Version 2.4

Genshin Impact leaks like a sieve. A select number of players are given beta access before each new version, but as soon as data-miners get their hands on it, they dig up all sorts of buried secrets. Shadows Amidst Snowstorms may have only been out a relatively short while, but we already know most of what's coming in Genshin Impact version 2.4, including characters, events, and a new submerged region known as Enkanomiya. Of course, nothing is final until the version 2.4 livestream, so do take this list with a pinch of salt. Still, a lot of the broader details such as Shenhe, Yun Jin, Enkanomiya, and the returning events are all-but-confirmed, unless miHoYo decides to pull some kind of unprecedented fast one.

Yae Miku in Genshin Impact. But will she arrive in 2.4 or 2.5? miHoYo

So, if you want to discover some sneaky Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks before it rolls around, read on. There are details about Shenhe, Yun Jin, events, skins, and lots of info about Enkanomiya. On the other hand, if you'd prefer to avoid spoilers and experience things fresh, you should probably stop reading … like now.

Who are the Genshin Impact 2.4 character leaks?

There are a couple of new faces set to arrive in version 2.4, as well as the continuation of the rerun banner that we got this time around for Eula and Albedo. Here's who we're likely to get:

Shenhe was long rumored to be the human form of Cloud Retainer, but it turns out she comes from a clan of Exorcists — similar to Chongyun⁠ — and serves the Adeptus as a disciple. She's a five-star Cryo polearm-wielder and was confirmed as part of beta leaks for version 2.4. Shenhe was also previewed on Genshin Impact's official social media, which usually happens when that character is coming in the next version.

Yun Jin is another character that players have known about for a long-time, but she was only confirmed playable recently through beta leaks and when she was revealed on Genshin's Twitter. This four-star Geo polearm-wielder is the head of Liyue Harbor's celebrated Yu-Han opera troupe but is also a singer and a performer.

A version 2.4 banner rerun is very likely, and leakers such as Ubatcha have already been speculating about who might show up. If you follow the order of precedence, based on the Albedo and Eula rerun, it's likely we're going to get Ganyu and Xiao, or Ganyu and Zhongli.

Arlecchino is apparently a new Fatui Harbinger, like Childe or La Signora, who may be surfacing for the first time in version 2.4. We know very little about them, though Genshin Intel did list them as arriving in 2.4, even if no context was provided. Just like the other harbingers, the nickname comes from the old Italian theatre genre, Commedia Dell'Arte, and is translated as Harlequin.

Shenhe is one of the upcoming characters included in these leaks. miHoYo

What is Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact 2.4?

For a long while, players suspected the Chasm would be the next Genshin Impact region, but the beta brought some surprises in the form of Enkanomiya. This area below Watatsumi Island is where its inhabitants originally came from before settling on the surface, and it's mentioned in a few quests, including one where you find a key to the submerged realm. You can even see the entrance to Enkanomiya in the game right now — a whirlpool at the center of Watatsumi Island.

This new region will alternate between two time cycles, according to Project Celestia, revealing sub-areas and puzzles. It also introduces three new elemental specter enemies and a new world boss consisting of two elemental Vishaps. If you want to go even deeper into this aquatic area, there are tonnes of data-mined details on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord's Genshin leaks section.

However, if you don't want to spoil too much, you can content yourself with this map of the new region from the GI Front. According to the leaked event page, also on the Discord, it sounds like we'll be heading to Enkanomiya as part of 2.4's headlining quest.

What are the Genshin Impact 2.4 event leaks?

It looks like there are both new and returning events in Genshin Impact 2.4. Once again, according to Project Celestia, the new version has a similar structure to 2.3, meaning there are two new hangouts for Ningguang and Yun Jin, as well as a story quest for Shenhe. The Windtrace event from version 1.5 is also reportedly returning.

There are some new events also. More leaks from Ubatcha in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord point to an event involving that new Vishap world boss, an Enkanomiya quest, and two other events called 'A Study in Potions' and 'Over Mountains and Seas'. From the artwork, the 'Over Mountains and Seas' event involves Inazuma's mischievous mammals, the Bake-Danuki, while 'A Study in Potions' is all about fighting trial battles for rewards while using potions to gain certain buffs.

Are there any other Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks?

Apart from the events and characters that have leaked, there are a few other outlying things that may or may not happen in version 2.4. Since Jean and Barbara got their summertime outfits, players have been wondering when other characters might get theirs. Well, there shouldn't be too long to wait, as both Ningguang and Keqing might be getting new skins in 2.4.

New characters are always a big part of every major update. miHoYo

There is also talk of a new Crossbow weapon appearing in the not too distant future, as well as a new five-star polearm called Calamity Queller, that judging by the character art, belongs to Shenhe.