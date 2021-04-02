How to get all 6 Bennett Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact

Friendship is magic. Genshin Impact is all about tapping into the magic of friendship as you form bonds with the characters that you unlock via the gacha system. The ability to cultivate bonds has grown exponentially with the introduction of Hangout Events in version 1.4, allowing you to spend real quality time with four-star characters.

One such character available is the lovable Pyro support character, Bennett. You can spend a day with him, understanding all of his daily troubles. There are six possible endings for the adventurer. You’ll gain new rewards for each one that you can obtain.

Here’s how you can easily unlock all six endings for Bennett.

How to unlock the Genshin Impact Bennett Hangout Event

If you want to play the Bennett Hangout Event, you’ll have to put in some work to unlock it. You’ll need to do is reach Adventure Rank 26 and complete the Archon Quest titled “Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

You’ll then be able to find the Bennett Hangout Event on your quests page.

You’ll also need two Story Keys to unlock it. You can earn story keys by completing your daily commissions. Four daily commissions can be completed every day. You’ll need to finish eight to unlock a single Story Key.

Once you’ve done all that, you can play the Bennett Hangout Event. Don’t worry, you’ll only need to pay to unlock it once then you can play to get all six endings.

How to unlock Genshin Impact Hangout Event alternate endings

Like with most games, unlocking alternate endings requires active choices on your end to obtain the ideal conclusion. Endings in Genshin Impact Hangout Events are determined by dialogue choices you make throughout the hang sesh.

If you want to unlock a new ending, make sure to follow the very specific dialogue choices. Your choices will prompt characters to do different things.

It should also be noted that many endings share scenes, so it might be prudent to replay a Hangout Event starting from a specific choice. You can do this by highlighting a choice on your in-game Hangout Event flowchart. This will allow you to avoid seeing the same scenes.

How to get ending 1: “Hasty Farewell”

A quick goodbye. miHoYo

In this ending, your adventure with Bennett is cut short due to the weather. It’s a rather disappointing ending.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get it:

During Adventurous Acquaintance say:

Nice to meet you Bennett! You ... admire me? That's just a coincidence. Aren't you going to give me a hand!? We could do something else instead. I'm looking forward to it. How about a walk in the wild? Can't wait!

During The Adventure in the Dandelion Sea say:

It's not quite what I expected... It's fine, we still got to go out for a nice walk.

During Reap Without Sowing...? say:

That's rare ... How can this be! Does that mean you usually ... Uhh ... Yep, you're quite right.

During Ad Astra... say:

Sounds like there's a lot I can learn. What happened to the weather... It's okay, this is important.

How to get ending 2: “Fruitless Anticipation”

Sometimes deals aren’t easy to find in Mondstadt. miHoYo

Bennett’s day doesn’t go as planned as he scours Mondstadt for a discounted rate. Alas, he’ll seemingly have to pay full price.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get it:

During Adventurous Acquaintance say:

Nice to meet you Bennett! You ... admire me? That's just a coincidence. Aren't you going to give me a hand!? We could do something else instead. I'm looking forward to it. How about we hang around town? It’s okay, I like adventures too.

During With Wind Comes Glory Order say:

Poor Marjorie ... That's quite useful Let's head somewhere else...

During Good Hunter's Opening Hours say:

I’ll bet it’s those pesky Fatui again!

During General Good's Special Offer say:

Don't most places have a sale every now and then? I'm glad I brought you luck. Let's wait a little longer ... Yeah, it's been too long ... It's just a coincidence ... Cheer up, Bennett ...

How to get ending 3: “Taste Tester Royce”

Sorry, Royce is dead. miHoYo

Trapped in a Domain with the Traveller and an adventurer named Royce, Bennett offers the food he has on hand. Royce gets sick and that’s that. The story ends there.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Adventurous Acquaintance say:

Nice to meet you Bennett! You... admire me? That's just a coincidence. Aren't you going to give me a hand!? Sure! Let's go on an adventure! I've always wanted to go adventuring with you too! Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission? I do. Nice, and thank you!

During Can't Make an Omelette Without Eggs say:

Note: this section requires you to find one Slime Condensate, Radish, and Mint to continue.

Are you sure it's okay to eat?

During Treacherous Thermadon say:

Well, that's pretty much our only option. Does that mean ... we're locked in here? How can you blame it all on someone else? Bennett didn't volunteer for this bad luck. You cooked it, you can do whatever you want with it.

How to get ending 4: “Ready to Make Sacrifices”

Bennett is in rough shape. miHoYo

In this ending, Bennett swallows his own accursed meal creation. His sacrifice beats the curse, freeing the trio from the dungeon.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Adventurous Acquaintance say:

Nice to meet you Bennett! You ... admire me? That's just coincidence. Aren't you going to give me a hand!? Sure! Let's go on an adventure! I've always wanted to go adventuring with you too! Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission? I do. Nice, and thank you!

During Can't Make an Omelette Without Eggs say:

Note: this section requires you to find one Slime Condensate, Radish, and Mint to continue.

Are you sure it's okay to eat?

During Treacherous Thermadon say:

Well, that's pretty much our only option. Does that mean ... we're locked in here? How can you blame it all on someone else? Bennett didn't volunteer for this bad luck. You don't owe him anything. Stop trying to accommodate others all the time. Bennett, you did nothing wrong. What if help does arrive in time? You might get food poisoning if you eat it. No, you're sacrificing yourself for others again.

How to get ending 5: “No Wonder It's a Top-Class Commission”

Trapped alone in a dungeon. This is the ending of the Genshin Impact franchise. miHoYo

This ending leaves the Traveller and Bennett completely stuck in a dungeon with no way out.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Adventurous Acquaintance say:

Nice to meet you Bennett! You ... admire me? That's just a coincidence. Aren't you going to give me a hand!? Sure! Let's go on an adventure! I've always wanted to go adventuring with you too! Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission? No, I usually leave straight away.

During Expansive Eya say:

Go ahead! We won't get anywhere by just staring at them. Choose either “The one on the left. or "The one on the right.”

How to get ending 6: “Fortunate Outcome”

Finally, they’ve found some fortune. miHoYo

This is the best possible ending. You and Bennett are able to find the hidden dungeon treasure and leave while carrying untold riches.

Here’s exactly what you need to say to get this ending:

During Adventurous Acquaintance say:

Nice to meet you Bennett! You ... admire me? That's just a coincidence. Aren't you going to give me a hand!? Sure! Let's go on an adventure! I've always wanted to go adventuring with you too! Does defeating Stormterror count as an S-rank mission? No, I usually leave straight away.

During Expansive Eya say:

Hmm, how can I let you face the danger alone? That's quite useful Two of us won't be enough. All the other members are gone? Don't take it personally. It's some very valuable guidance. Get hurt? Who says it's up to you? All thanks to you, Bennett. The feeling is mutual.