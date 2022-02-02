Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream start time, how to watch, and what to expect

As expected , developer miHoYo has announced more details about the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 livestream event. These events always give the community a taste of what to expect from upcoming updates, typically confirming the new characters, weapons, and features that will be added. But when will the 2.5 livestream air and what can we expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream event.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 livestream start time?

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream will air on February 4, 2022, at 7 a.m. Eastern. The timing of the upcoming livestream is in line with the previous Genshin Impact events, as miHoYo tends to stick to a strict six-week schedule.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 livestream

Yae Miko will likely be the star of Genshin Impact Version 2.5. miHoYo

As is typical, you’ll be able to watch the 2.5 livestream across Twitch, YouTube, and Bilibili. Much like the past couple of livestreams, the upcoming one for Version 2.5 will air in English alongside other languages simultaneously. This means viewers won’t have to wait until the stream is translated to English and can, instead, watch it as soon as it airs.

In addition, you’ll be able to catch the event afterward as a YouTube video, so you don’t have to watch it live.

What will be revealed during the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 livestream?

New characters, events, and weapons are expected to make an appearance during the 2.5 livestream event. miHoYo

Developer miHoYo has some surprises in store for the upcoming livestream, so we don’t know everything that will be revealed. We know of a handful of characters that will likely make an appearance, as they almost always leak way beforehand.

The company will certainly reveal the release date for Genshin Impact Version 2.5, which is expected to launch on February 16, 2022, following their six-week schedule.

We’ll also get a deeper look at the new weapons, events, bosses, and possible map changes coming with Version 2.5.

One thing to note is that a Genshin Impact concert will air right after the livestream event. Typically, the livestreams run for around 40 minutes, so you can expect the concert to start at approximately 7:40 a.m Eastern (possibly later) on the morning of February 4, 2022. It’s unclear how long the concert will last.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.5 Banners?

The main character miHoYo will likely focus on is Yae Miko, an Electric Catalyst user who has been rumored to be one of the next releases. We thought Yae Miko would have appeared in the game by now, but miHoYo has held out for longer than expected.

It’s also possible miHoYo will show off Kuki Shinobu, who is known as Arataki Itto’s sidekick, along with Raiden Shogun.