Genshin Impact unifies fans. As character designs pass through the peepers of those who play the free-to-play RPG, fans have a tendency to rally around certain characters. Most recently, people felt drawn to the Inazuma Archon Baal. With Baal’s time long gone with Version 2.1, stares turn to the next character scheduled for release in update 2.5. It shall be the enigmatic priestess known only as Yae Miko. Here’s everything we know about Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

When is the Genshin Impact Yae Miko release date?

While there’s no precise release date for Yae Miko quite yet, a late December 2021 tweet from the official Genshin Impact Twitter account suggests her release is imminent, likely around the launch of update Version 2.5. That update is expected around February 16, 2022. Yae Miko is believed to be the first banner in 2.5 Assuming leaked information from the 2.5 beta is consistent with the final release, her release date should also be February 16, 2022.

This tweet published in late December has started the hype train for Yae Miko’s expected arrival in the Version 2.5 update for Genshin Impact. miHoYo

Is there a Genshin Impact Yae Miko trailer?

Unfortunately, not yet. The aforementioned tweet simply shows a static image, which is just enough to let fans know that the character’s release date is incoming. We’ll likely see a lot more of Yae Miko in action during the Version 2.5 livestream expected to take place on or around February 4. For now, you can check out this leaked gameplay courtesy of Grunty Gaming on YouTube.

An early look at Yae Miko gameplay footage in Genshin Impact.

What are Yae Miko’s skills and abilities in Genshin Impact?

Because she’s currently in beta testing there’s been lots of discussion about Yae Miko as a character in terms of her abilities and weapons. She’s expected to be a Catalyst user with Crit as her ascension stat, which has led many fans to believe she’ll be most useful as a DPS character. She’s also an Electro Vision character too.

Yae Miko’s abilities are all about doing some serious Electro damage. miHoYo

While the precise names of these abilities may vary, here’s what we’ve learned thus far.

Elemental Skill - Heavenly Fox : Yae Miko can leave behind up to three kitsune totems that deal Electro DMG through proximity and linking up with other totems in the field. The more totems that are nearby, the higher the damage will be.

: Yae Miko can leave behind up to three kitsune totems that deal Electro DMG through proximity and linking up with other totems in the field. The more totems that are nearby, the higher the damage will be. Elemental Burst - Damage converts to AoE and any totems consumed by Yae’s burst become a Tenko Thunderstrike.

What are Yae Miko’s Constellations in Genshin Impact?

In addition to her abilities, the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord also leaked Yae’s Constellations to. Here are the buffs she’ll be receiving if you can manage to unlock multiples.

Level 1: Every time Secret Technique: Heavenly Fox triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, Yae recovers seven energy for herself.

Every time Secret Technique: Heavenly Fox triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, Yae recovers seven energy for herself. Level 2: Lethal Sakura’s CD is reduced by 20 percent and its attack AoE is increased by 100 percent.

Lethal Sakura’s CD is reduced by 20 percent and its attack AoE is increased by 100 percent. Level 3: Increases the level of [Elemental skill] by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Increases the level of [Elemental skill] by three. Maximum upgrade is 15. Level 4: When Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by Secret Technique: Heavenly Fox hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20 percent electro damage bonus that lasts for five seconds.

When Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by Secret Technique: Heavenly Fox hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20 percent electro damage bonus that lasts for five seconds. Level 5: Increases the level of Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Increases the level of Elemental Burst by three. Maximum upgrade is 15. Level 6: When a Lethal Sakura is created, its initial level is raised to two, and its maximum level is increased to four. Lethal Sakura’s attacks will ignore 45 percent of enemy Defense.

Who is the Genshin Impact Yae Miko voice actor?

In the Japanese dub, Yae Miko is portrayed by Ayane Sakura who is known for her roles as Uraraka in My Hero Academia and Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan. Ayame Sakura also portrays Yae Miko's counterpart in Honkai Impact 3rd, Yae Sakura.

Yae Miko does have an English voice actor as well, but their name has yet to be revealed.

A close up of Yae in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

What role will Yae Miko play in the Genshin Impact story?

Yae Miko has actually played a minor role in Genshin Impact since the game launched. If you’ve ever enjoyed the “This Novel is Amazing” mission in Liyue, you’ve interacted with Yae. In the mission, you’re tasked with forwarding a novel to the Yae Publishing House, which as you can imagine is owned by Yae Miko herself.

On more main story terms, Yae appears to be set up as a major character for Inazuma and the future of Genshin Impact. You meet her in Inazuma as the head of the Grand Narukami Shrine, but she has stronger ties to the world than that.

When Yae Miko first appeared in the Version 1.5 livestream, it was revealed that she was an old friend of Zhongli, the Geo Archon. A popular fan theory has suggested that Yae could be the original Electro Archon, making her Baal’s predecessor. The theorist used the Statues of the Seven found around Inazuma as proof. We’ll likely learn if this is true during the 2.5 livestream.