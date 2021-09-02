Fishing spots in Genshin Impact
Game Guides
'Genshin Impact' fishing spots: 27 locations, respawn times, and how to fish
Fishing has arrived in Genshin Impact.
Version 2.1 finally lets you adopt the hobby your dad is always trying to convince you to do, albeit in a free-to-play anime RPG. Unlike your father’s fishing, angling in Genshin Impact will net you actual rewards. For your efforts, you can gain achievements, namecards, and an extremely powerful Polearm weapon fittingly called “The Catch.”
Here’s where you can find every fishing spot in Genshin Impact, along with some helpful tips for fishing.
How do you fish in Genshin Impact?
Fishing in Genshin Impact is simple. There are specific locations in each region where you can cast a line as long as you have a rod. You can spot a fishing location by the ripples in the water. When you look closer at the ripples, you’ll see numerous fish swimming about. Walk up to the water to start fishing by interacting with the location. You’ll receive a prompt that says “fishing.”
If you can believe it, this will start the fishing process. If you’ve selected the right bait, the fish will make their way to your line.
The selection of fish available varies between locations. Fish you can access also changes based on the time of day. Some exclusively only come out at night, while others can only be found in the day. (Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans out there will be familiar with this particular cycle of life.)
Each fish requires different bait, so make sure you have the right bait equipped if you’re hoping for a particular fish.
Which Genshin Impact fishing bait should you use?
There are four types of bait in Genshin Impact, each one will let you catch different fish. You can purchase recipes for each bait type by speaking to the fishing association member in Mondstadt.
Genshin Impact fishing spots in Mondstadt
There are 8 places for you to catch some handy swimmers in Mondstadt proper.
1. Stormterror’s Lair North
Available fish:
- Aizen Medaka
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
2. Stormterror’s Lair South
Available fish:
- Aizen Medaka
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
3. Stormbearer Mountains
Available fish:
- Aizen Medaka
- Crystalfish
- Rusty Koi
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Venomspine Fish
4. River to the east of Mondstadt city
Available fish:
- Aizen Medaka
- Akai Maou
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Medaka
- Pufferfish
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Venomspine Fish
5. River in Falcon Coast
Available fish:
- Aizen Medaka
- Venomspine Fish
- Medaka
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
6. River to the south of Mondstadt City
Available fish:
- Aizen Medaka
- Akai Maou
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Medaka
- Pufferfish
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Venomspine Fish
7. South of Windwail Highland, right outside the Dawn Winery
Available fish:
- Aizen Medaka
- Akai Maou
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Medaka
- Pufferfish
- Tea-Colored Shirakodai
- Venomspine Fish
8. Dragonspine
Available fish:
- Lunged Stickleback
- Medaka
- Snowstrider
- Tea-Colored
- Shirakodai
Genshin Impact fishing spots in Liyue
There are 11 locations to snag some fish in Liyue.
1. Bishui Plain Northwest
Available fish:
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Medaka
2. Bishui Plain Southwest, slightly below location one
Available fish:
- Brown Shirakodai
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
3. Qingce Village
Available fish:
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Brown Shirakodai
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
4. Stone Gate
Available fish:
- Brown Shirakodai
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
5. West of Wangshu Inn
Available fish:
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
6. Mt. Aocang
Available fish:
- Abiding Angelfish
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
7. Mt. Hulao’s base
Available fish:
- Betta Brown
- Shirakodai
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
8. Tianqiu Valley
Available fish:
- Betta
- Crystalfish
- Medaka
9. Mingyun Village West
Available fish:
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
10. Luhua Pool
Available fish:
- Akai Maou
- Betta
- Brown Shirakodai
- Golden Koi
- Rusty Koi
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
11. South of Liyue Harbor
Available fish:
- Betta
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Pufferfish
- Sweet-Flower Medaka
Genshin Impact fishing spots in Inazuma
As the latest addition to Genshin Impact, you can bet your trawl that Inazuma is decked out with fish. There are currently eight locations to farm fish in Inazuma. More are expected to be added in future updates.
1. Nazuchi Beach
Available fish:
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Lunged Stickleback
- Medaka
- Purple Shirakodai
2. Shipwreck south of Kujou Encampment
Available fish:
- Raimei Angelfish (The only location to obtain at the moment.)
3. Ritou Island
Available fish:
- Akai Maou
- Bitter Pufferfish
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Pufferfish
4. Violet Court
Available fish:
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Purple Shirakodai
5. Seirai Island West
Available fish:
- Akai Maou
- Glaze Medaka
- Golden Koi
- Lunged Stickleback
- Purple Shirakodai
- Rusty Koi
6. Seirai Island East
Available fish:
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Medaka
- Pufferfish
- Purple Shirakodai
7. Southwest of Suigetsu Pool
Available fish:
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Medaka
- Purple Shirakodai
8. West of Suigetsu Pool
Available fish:
- Crystalfish
- Dawncatcher
- Glaze Medaka
- Lunged Stickleback
- Medaka
- Purple Shirakodai
What is the Genshin Impact fish respawn time?
The exact respawn time for fish is currently unknown. What we know for sure is that that fish are available again by reset. This means it takes 24 hours at most for fish to respawn in an area. If you’re hunting for fish, it’s also good to remember that fish run in day/night cycles. If you’ve exhausted the fish in a pool during one cycle, try changing your clock to the opposite time of day. You should be able to get some extra fish by using this method.