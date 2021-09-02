Fishing has arrived in Genshin Impact.

Version 2.1 finally lets you adopt the hobby your dad is always trying to convince you to do, albeit in a free-to-play anime RPG. Unlike your father’s fishing, angling in Genshin Impact will net you actual rewards. For your efforts, you can gain achievements, namecards, and an extremely powerful Polearm weapon fittingly called “The Catch.”

Here’s where you can find every fishing spot in Genshin Impact, along with some helpful tips for fishing.

How do you fish in Genshin Impact?

Fishing in Genshin Impact is simple. There are specific locations in each region where you can cast a line as long as you have a rod. You can spot a fishing location by the ripples in the water. When you look closer at the ripples, you’ll see numerous fish swimming about. Walk up to the water to start fishing by interacting with the location. You’ll receive a prompt that says “fishing.”

If you can believe it, this will start the fishing process. If you’ve selected the right bait, the fish will make their way to your line.

The selection of fish available varies between locations. Fish you can access also changes based on the time of day. Some exclusively only come out at night, while others can only be found in the day. (Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans out there will be familiar with this particular cycle of life.)

Each fish requires different bait, so make sure you have the right bait equipped if you’re hoping for a particular fish.

Which Genshin Impact fishing bait should you use?

All Genshin Impact bait types. miHoYo

There are four types of bait in Genshin Impact, each one will let you catch different fish. You can purchase recipes for each bait type by speaking to the fishing association member in Mondstadt.

Genshin Impact fishing spots in Mondstadt

Mondstadt fishing locations. miHoYo / Game8

The sole Dragonspine fishing location. miHoYo/ Game8

There are 8 places for you to catch some handy swimmers in Mondstadt proper.

1. Stormterror’s Lair North

Available fish:

Aizen Medaka

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Medaka

2. Stormterror’s Lair South

Available fish:

Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

3. Stormbearer Mountains

Available fish:

Aizen Medaka

Crystalfish

Rusty Koi

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Venomspine Fish

4. River to the east of Mondstadt city

Available fish:

Aizen Medaka

Akai Maou

Bitter Pufferfish

Medaka

Pufferfish

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Venomspine Fish

5. River in Falcon Coast

Available fish:

Aizen Medaka

Venomspine Fish

Medaka

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

6. River to the south of Mondstadt City

Available fish:

Aizen Medaka

Akai Maou

Bitter Pufferfish

Medaka

Pufferfish

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Venomspine Fish

7. South of Windwail Highland, right outside the Dawn Winery

Available fish:

Aizen Medaka

Akai Maou

Bitter Pufferfish

Medaka

Pufferfish

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Venomspine Fish

8. Dragonspine

Available fish:

Lunged Stickleback

Medaka

Snowstrider

Tea-Colored

Shirakodai

Genshin Impact fishing spots in Liyue

All fishing locations in Liyue. miHoYo / Game8

Southern Liyue Fishing spots. miHoYo/ Game 8

There are 11 locations to snag some fish in Liyue.

1. Bishui Plain Northwest

Available fish:

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Medaka

2. Bishui Plain Southwest, slightly below location one

Available fish:

Brown Shirakodai

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Medaka

3. Qingce Village

Available fish:

Bitter Pufferfish

Brown Shirakodai

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Sweet-Flower Medaka

4. Stone Gate

Available fish:

Brown Shirakodai

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

5. West of Wangshu Inn

Available fish:

Akai Maou

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Sweet-Flower Medaka

6. Mt. Aocang

Available fish:

Abiding Angelfish

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

7. Mt. Hulao’s base

Available fish:

Betta Brown

Shirakodai

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

8. Tianqiu Valley

Available fish:

Betta

Crystalfish

Medaka

9. Mingyun Village West

Available fish:

Akai Maou

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Sweet-Flower Medaka

10. Luhua Pool

Available fish:

Akai Maou

Betta

Brown Shirakodai

Golden Koi

Rusty Koi

Sweet-Flower Medaka

11. South of Liyue Harbor

Available fish:

Betta

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Pufferfish

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Genshin Impact fishing spots in Inazuma

Nearly Every fishing location in Inazuma. miHoYo / Game8

Every fishing location on Watasumi Island. miHoYo / Game8

As the latest addition to Genshin Impact, you can bet your trawl that Inazuma is decked out with fish. There are currently eight locations to farm fish in Inazuma. More are expected to be added in future updates.

1. Nazuchi Beach

Available fish:

Bitter Pufferfish

Lunged Stickleback

Medaka

Purple Shirakodai

2. Shipwreck south of Kujou Encampment

Available fish:

Raimei Angelfish (The only location to obtain at the moment.)

3. Ritou Island

Available fish:

Akai Maou

Bitter Pufferfish

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback

Pufferfish

4. Violet Court

Available fish:

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback

Purple Shirakodai

5. Seirai Island West

Available fish:

Akai Maou

Glaze Medaka

Golden Koi

Lunged Stickleback

Purple Shirakodai

Rusty Koi

6. Seirai Island East

Available fish:

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Medaka

Pufferfish

Purple Shirakodai

7. Southwest of Suigetsu Pool

Available fish:

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback

Medaka

Purple Shirakodai

8. West of Suigetsu Pool

Available fish:

Crystalfish

Dawncatcher

Glaze Medaka

Lunged Stickleback

Medaka

Purple Shirakodai

What is the Genshin Impact fish respawn time?

The exact respawn time for fish is currently unknown. What we know for sure is that that fish are available again by reset. This means it takes 24 hours at most for fish to respawn in an area. If you’re hunting for fish, it’s also good to remember that fish run in day/night cycles. If you’ve exhausted the fish in a pool during one cycle, try changing your clock to the opposite time of day. You should be able to get some extra fish by using this method.