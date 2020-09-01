Every new creature coming to Animal Crossing islands in September

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is about to enter its second official September in the game’s lifecycle, which means it’s time to look forward to some new bugs, fish, and sea creatures making their way onto your island.

If they’re new to your ecosystem, they can be donated to Blathers' museum. Otherwise, you can sell them to the Nook brothers for Bells. Daily routines are one thing, but the monthly cycle for New Horizons is all about these creatures.

Am I in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere? One of the first choices players have to make when creating their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is whether they want to be in the Northern Hemisphere or Southern Hemisphere. In September, Northern Hemisphere players should be experiencing the final days of summer, while winter is almost over for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

Here’s a fun little video from September 2020.

Northern Hemisphere Fish

Players that have islands in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter 8 new fish in September:

Pike (1,800 Bells) are found in the river all day.

(1,800 Bells) are found in the river all day. King Salmon (1,800 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day.

(1,800 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day. Salmon (700 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day.

(700 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day. Sturgeon (10,000 Bells) are found in the mouths of rivers all day.

(10,000 Bells) are found in the mouths of rivers all day. Char (3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Cherry Salmon (1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Golden Trout (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mitten Crabs (2,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Southern Hemisphere Fish

For those playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on an island that is in the Southern Hemisphere, there are 6 new fish to keep an eye out for. Some of them even cross over with the new fish in the Northern Hemisphere!

What a glorious Golden Trout! Nintendo

Barred Knifejaws (5,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Loach (400 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Tadpoles (100 Bells) are found in ponds all day Char (3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Cherry Salmon (1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Golden Trout (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Northern Hemisphere Bugs

When it comes to new bugs, Northern Hemisphere Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can expect 9 new bugs. Some of them should be familiar to longtime players though.

Violin Beetles (450 Bells) are found on tree stumps all day. Monarch Butterflies (140 Bells) are found lying from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Common Butterflies (160 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yellow Butterflies (160 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Red Dragonflies (180 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Centipedes (300 Bells) are found by hitting rocks from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bell Crickets (430 Bells) are found on the ground from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Crickets (130 Bells) are found on the ground from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Pill Bugs (250 Bells) are found by hitting rocks from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Hemisphere Bugs

There is nothing creepy at all about how this player decided to display their Peacock Butterfly... Nintendo

Southern Hemisphere players also have 9 new bugs to keep an eye out for in September, with only one crossing over with the Northern Hemisphere:

Stinkbugs (120 Bells) are found on flowers all day. Peacock Butterflies (2,500 Bells) are found flying by hybrid flowers from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tiger Butterflies (240 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yellow Butterflies (160 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Honeybees (200 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ladybugs (200 Bells) are found on flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mantis (430 Bells) are found on flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orchid Mantis (2,400 Bells) are found on white flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Man-faced Stink Bugs (1,000 Bells) are found on flowers from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Northern Hemisphere Sea Creatures

Oysters (1100 Bells) are found all day long. Sweet Shrimp (1400 Bells) are found from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Turban Shell (1000 Bells) are found all day. Chambered Nautilus (1800 Bells) are found from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Umbrella Octopus (6000 Bells) are rare but found all day.

Southern Hemisphere Sea Creatures

The Spider Crabs are pretty scary! Nintendo

Turban Shell (1000 Bells) are found all day. Chambered Nautilus (1800 Bells) are found from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Umbrella Octopus (6000 Bells) are rare but found all day. Firefly Squid (1400 Bells) is available overnight from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Spider Crab (12000 Bells) are rare but catchable all day.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now for Nintendo Switch.