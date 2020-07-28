Animal Crossing Dream Suite update solves a huge multiplayer hassle

After a smaller scale Animal Crossing: New Horizons update earlier this month, Nintendo has confirmed another one for July 30. The biggest game-changer is the previously leaked Dream Suites, which will introduce a whole new way to explore other islands without having to deal with the frustrations of standard Animal Crossing: New Horizons multiplayer.

On July 28, Nintendo revealed the previously teased Wave 2 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Arriving in just a couple of days, the update adds weekly firework shows at 7 p.m. on Sundays throughout the month of August, an island backup and restoration service for those that lose or damage their Nintendo Switch, and the aforementioned Dream Suites.

Dream Suites are the most exciting new feature from the update, so we're breaking down why they'll be such a big deal when they're added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on July 30.

What is Dream Suite Mode? "Take a nap in any bed placed in your home," the press release for the July 30 update explains. "While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too." Basically, Dream Suites give players a way to share their island with others outside of multiplayer as long as they've upgraded to a house and have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Luna does this by creating a Dream Address for the current state of one's island. Using these codes, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can share their island or visit others without having to worry about the island-changing shenanigans that happen in normal multiplayer.

How is Dream Suite different from multiplayer? While Animal Crossing: New Horizons' multiplayer is a fantastic addition, it comes with its own share of problems. Players have reported other users stealing from their islands during turnip exchanges.

Because "nothing you do is saved" in Dream Suites, this is no longer an issue. Hosts don't have to worry about visitors messing anything up, and visitors won't have to be as careful when traversing an island. If you're a player who wants to create a narrative experience on your island, which has been done before, Dream Suites now give you an easier way to distribute that without worrying about anything getting mess up.

The Inverse Analysis -- This is the biggest update for ACNH since April and we can't wait to see what the community can do with Dream Suites at their disposal. As one of the most popular games of this year, I'm sure tons of players have awesome islands that they've been afraid to share in fear of them being destroyed.

Dream Suites mean you'll longer have to worry about that. This feature was one of Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS' best new additions, so it was disappointing when Dream Suites were MIA at launch. Fortunately, previous datamines were right and the feature was just in the cards for post-launch support.