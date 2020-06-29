Every new bug and fish coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons this July

Every month, a new batch of fauna arrives on your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, which means a slew of new critters to capture and submit to Blathers for display in the museum. With June entering our rearview and July coming in hot, new bugs and fish will arrive on the island as others leave for greener pastures due to a change in season.

Here's everything you can catch beginning on July 1 to help Blathers fill up his museum or to make a quick Bell.

Northern and Southern Hemisphere matters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

At the start of New Horizons, all players have to select their Hemisphere in the real world, but what did that choice really mean?

New Horizons’ fauna differs based on where you live in the real world. Due to how seasons are experienced, folks in the Northern Hemisphere have access to a different selection of critters than those who reside in the Southern Hemisphere. The Northern Hemisphere is beginning to experience warmer months, so Animal Crossing reflects that, while also reflecting the Southern Hemisphere going into Winter months. Their annual cycles run opposite in that regard.

Everyone will eventually have access to all the island creatures, but it will take quite a bit of time.

You can cheat the system by time-traveling or heading to a friend's island located in the hemisphere opposite your own.

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons July Fish (Northern Hemisphere)

Blue Marlin (10000 Bells) — Found by the pier all day, every day. Napoleonfish (10000 Bells) — Found in the Ocean/ Sea from 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Ocean Sunfish (4000 Bells) — Found in the Ocean/ Sea from 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Puffer Fish (250 Bells) — Found in the Ocean/ Sea all day, every day. Sweetfish (900 Bells) — Found in the river all day, every day.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons July Bugs (Northern Hemisphere)

21 new insects will arrive on your island this month.

Blue Weevil Beetle (800 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees all the gosh darn day. Brown Cicada (250 Bells) – Found in cedar trees from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cicada Shell (100 Bells) – Found on cedar trees all day, every day. Cyclommatus Stag (8000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Earth-Boring Dung Beetle (300 Bells) – Found on the cold, hard ground all day, every day Evening Cicada (550 Bells) – Found in cedar trees from 4 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Giant Cicada (500 Bells) – Found in cedar trees from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Giant Stag (10000 Bells) – Found on trees all around from 11 p.m. - 8 a.m. Giraffe Stag (12000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Golden Stag (12000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Grasshopper (160 Bells) – Found on the cold, hard ground from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Horned Atlas (8000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Dynastid (1350 Bells) – Found on trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Elephant (8000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Horned Hercules (12000 Bells) – Found on coconut-bearing palm trees from 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Miyama Stag (1000 Bells) – Found on trees all day, every day Robust Cicada (300 Bells) – Found on cedar trees from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saw Stag (2000 Bells) – Found on trees all day, every day. Scarab Beetle (10000 Bells) – Found near trees from 11 p.m. - 8 a.m. Walking Leaf (600 Bells) – Disguised near trees all day long. Walking Stick (600 Bells) – Found in trees from 4 a.m. - 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons July Fish (Southern Hemisphere)

Better luck next month. There aren't any new fish heading to the seas in July if you reside in the Southern Hemisphere.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons July Bugs (Southern Hemisphere)

Did you expect any additions to the list of this month? Think again. Insects will not be populating the islands of Southern Hemisphere players this month! Better luck in August.

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, you can start practicing for the July Bug-Off competition set to begin on July 25.