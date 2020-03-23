As anyone who has dealt with Tom Nook can tell you, the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is fueled by money, more specifically a never-ending sequence of no-interest loans distributed by our raccoon overlord. If you don't have the resources to finance your endeavors, you won't be able to move your tent, build a new house, build bridges, and any number of things. Even if you have tools at your disposal, money can still be difficult to earn.

Fortunately, a glitch for earning infinite Bells via duplicating high-value items appeared on YouTube over the weekend following the game's release, so for the time being it's possible to glitch your way to a modest fortune.

How to earn infinite Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before we get started, you need at least one user on your Nintendo Switch to have completed New Horizon's tutorial section, meaning they've named the island and gone to sleep after orientation. This will give you access to two necessary things for this exploit: Local Multiplayer and your free Cardboard Box or Table (you'll have received one of the two in your mailbox after setting up your tent).

You also need an item that can be placed atop the Cardboard Box or Table. If you can't think of a proper item, the Nintendo Switch you received at the start of the game should do.

Now that you have everything set up, here's how you get the duplication process going.

Duplication in process. Nintendo

Set up local multiplayer. Both players will need a controller to play. If you don't have a second controller readily available, don't worry. When held horizontally, each Joy-Con can be used as a full controller. Once you're in multiplayer, the leader, who will be marked by a small yellow arrow, needs to put down their cardboard box or table then place a Nintendo Switch (or another high-value item) atop it. The non-leader player needs to spin the box or table, this can be done by holding the A button to grab the box/table then press down on the analog stick. As it turns, while mid-animation, the leader needs to attempt to pick the item up. As you can see in the above photo, the box or table needs to be angled when you attempt this. This should result in the leader seemingly pocketing the item, while the original object remains atop the box or table, still spinning. If you mess up, the item will simply return your pocket and you can try again. Continue to pick up the item as many times as your pockets can handle. Once your pockets are full or you decide that you've done this enough, head over to the shop to sell the duplicated items. If using the Nintendo Switch and the smallest possible inventory, this can still net you more than 30,000 Bells.

Don't worry if you don't have somebody else to help you. Inverse tested the exploit with only one person controlling both the leader and non-leader using joy-cons, we were still able to find a rhythm and earn a healthy amount of money.

We do suggest that you upgrade your inventory as much and as soon as possible. Your inventory can be expanded by going to the Nook Stop's "Redeem Nook Miles" option on the ATM where you can exchange 5,000 miles for a "Pocket Organization Guide."

With all that information by your side, you should be able to pay off one or more of your debts to Tom Nook.