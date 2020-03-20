How to move your tent in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and where to put it

Anyone who was eager to kick off their next Animal Crossing adventure in Animal Crossing: New Horizons probably pitched their first tent in the first place they saw, but once it dawns on you that tent placement matters a great deal, moving it somewhere better will probably become a priority. How do you move your tent (or house) in New Horizons? Is it even possible?

After you arrive on your personal barren island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Tom Nook gives you a full orientation and rewards your listening skills with a tent. This pleasant abode helps you get started on island life, but what if you learn several hours later than you placed it in the wrong spot? Is an isolated area smack dab in the forest's center area a good or bad place to set up shop? Location is key in Animal Crossing, and everybody should be thinking about where there tent it. Thankfully, moving your tent is possible — but it's not easy.

How do you move your tent in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

If you have immediate buyer's remorse after placing your tent, life won't get much easier. You can only move your tent after upgrading your Resident Services center an ample amount. If you have yet to unlock Resident Services, it's what becomes of the area where Tom Nook gave his initial orientation after you've made enough progress. That usually takes about a week.

Pals and a tent Nintendo

Once the upgrades are in place, you can move your tent for 30,000 Bells. (Most other buildings cost 50,000 Bells!) When you're early in your island management life, that can be a scary amount of cash to spend on a single purchase. However, it can be even scarier to stay in a location that doesn't suit you or your needs. If you do deem it necessary to move your home, make sure your next spot is definitely the one for you.

The question stands: What makes a good spot for your tent?

Where should you place your tent in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

There isn't an easy or definite answer here. Ask yourself what draws you to New Horizons? What activities do you plan on doing day after day? If fishing's your jam, place your tent by the water. If you're going to pal around with your friends in multiplayer, placing your tent by the airport might be for the best. If you want to be an Animal Crossing influencer, set it up somewhere picturesque, and then you can share your hard work online.

What your 'tent' could become Nintendo

Finding an optimal spot can be time-consuming, but the best spot is ultimately the one that most suits your playstyle. You should also consider the amenities that you'll eventually place around your house. If you're planning to add a pool, make sure you've chosen a super open space that will allow for such a thing.

Don't worry about overlapping with trees or a number of nearby trees. Later in the game, you'll gain the ability to uproot and replace trees to your heart's content. When deciding on land, you need to imagine what the world will look like with all the physical obstacles removed. This island is your oyster, and you can do anything, so long as you can imagine it. This is your island!