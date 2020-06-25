What to know about Flick's Animal Crossing bug-catching tourney

As Wedding Season winds down and the summer updates are on the horizon, another time-sensitive event will take place on Saturday, June 27: the Bug Off bug-catching event hosted by the eloquent chameleon Flick.

You've probably met and sold bugs to Flick before, as he has a chance of showing up on your island every week, but with the Bug Off event, he's guaranteed to appear. Even better, this is an event that will directly give those players who love catching bugs and are tired of selling them something more fun to do.

For you avid Animal Crossing: New Horizons players that have stuck around this long and want to know when it starts and how to participate, we've rounded up everything we know about Flick's Bug Off here for you.

The Bug Off is run by Flick, who occasionally visits your island. Nintendo

When is the Animal Crossing Bug Off start date and time?

You can start participating in Flick's Bug Off at 9 a.m. on June 27, 2020 . There are preset dates for Flick's Bug Off events throughout the year, but this is the first one since the game's launch. The dates it will take place in the Northern Hemisphere are June 27, July 25, August 22, and September 26.

If you are playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on a Southern Hemisphere Island, you'll have to wait until November 21, December 19, January 16, or February 20 to try it. Like CJ's fishing tourney, the Bug Off runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time on the day it takes place. If you want, you can time travel to access the event early.

How to enter Flick's Bug Off in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Entering Flick's Bug Off contest is pretty simple.

On the day of the event, simply walk up and talk to him in your island's plaza. Flick will tell you how the event works and ask the player if they want to join. Obviously, say yes if you want to participate. Your first entry into the event is free, but if you want to do it again later in the day you will have to pay Flick 500 Bells for each participation.

What are the rules of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug Off?

The Bug Off functions very similarly to CJ's fishing tourney, though the creature you're capturing changes. That means you'll have 3 minutes to capture as many bugs are you can. Each bug caught will net you 1 point, and if you manage to catch over three bugs (which should be easy), you'll get an additional 2 point bonus.

Keep in mind that the specific type of bug that you catch during the Bug Off does not matter. As such, it's best to go for easy to catch bugs like butterflies as opposed to the ones that rarely spawn on tree stumps or run away from you on sight. Once the 3 minutes are up, the bugs you catch will go to Flick's bug cage, and you can go back up to him to play again or reap your rewards.

What are the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug Off rewards?

There are some cool rewards for participating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Bug Off. First, you can the bugs you catch to Flick for 1.5 times their normal value or collect them for yourself to keep or donate to Blathers. Once the bug cage is cleared, see how many points you have. For 10 points, Flick will sell you one of 13 bug-themed items, which include furniture, clothing, wallpapers, and rugs.

Flick will also keep track of how many points the player accrues over the event and will reward them with trophies for passing certain thresholds. You'll get a bronze, silver, and gold trophy for score 100, 200, and 300 points respectively. For players working on a bug-themed island or room in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this should be a very helpful event.