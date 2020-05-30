Everything you need to know about Wedding Season in Animal Crossing

Following International Museum Day, the longest-running event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here. That's right: It's Wedding Season.

Wedding Season will give players some fun photo-ops with characters like Cyrus and Reese, and it also involves a slew of new themed recipes that celebrate marriage in all its forms. Here's everything you need to know.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season start and end dates

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can expect Wedding Season to begin on June 1, 2020. It seems to be the only even that'll take place in the month of June. Like with any event, it won't be available until the day rolls over at 5 a.m., but players can visit Harv's Island at any time once it begins to participate.

The event will run until June 30, 2020 so it'll last the entire month. This means there's no rush to see it as you have a whole month to check it out.

Wedding Season is also the longest event thus far in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, even though the offerings seem to be much less significant than an overhaul like Bunny Day.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season, explained

"During a nuptial-themed June, players can visit Harvey’s island to meet the married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help arrange and take anniversary photos with them in the wedding-picture studio," Nintendo's official description of the event in a press release explains. Basically, players will be taking some wedding-themed pictures on Harv's Island instead of using the normal studio over the course of June.

As of right now, Reese and Cryus appear to be the only participants, though they will ask players to take new pictures each day of the month. Reese will give players a specific theme she wants the player to fulfill every day, and from there the players can set to room up with special items in an events tab before taking a picture and giving it to Reese.

Additionally, Dodo Airlines now have the ability to not only send held items to home storage but buy them off players as well. Wedding Season is not the most complicated event, but it's a cute one with new objectives every day of the month.

Heart Crystals: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wedding Season rewards

The aforementioned press release said that "players will get wedding-themed items as a token of their gratitude." Now that the event is in full swing, we know that it adds 24 new items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bridal Viel Brown Wedding Wall Brown Wedding Flooring Cake Dress Green Wedding Flooring Green Wedding Wall Resse & Cyrus Photo Plate Wedding Arch Wedding Bench Wedding Cake Wedding Candle Wedding Chair Wedding Decoration Wedding Flower Stand Wedding Head Table Wedding Party Wall Wedding Pipe Organ Wedding Pumps Wedding Shoes Wedding Table Wedding Tuxedo Wedding Welcome Board White Wedding Flooring White Wedding Wall

Reese will give the player Heart Crystals for completing photo shoots. These can be redeemed with Cyrus for furniture.

Whether you plan to hold a wedding in Animal Crossing or just want some nice new floral-themed furniture, you'll definitely want to take the time to check out the Wedding Season event. Doing this will also net the player Heart Crystals. These can be used to purchase more of the aforementioned furniture, as you'll only get one for completing a photoshoot. These items probably won't be available once the event ends, so buy what you can now!