Everything you need to know about Animal Crossing's Museum Day

The next event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is almost upon us. It's a fairly low-key one, but also an event that will take advantage of one location every player is familiar with: the museum. International Museum Day is poised to begin soon in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch, and this is everything you need to know about the event.

Museum Day start time and end date

International Museum Day is the next major event to come to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The trailer revealing the event confirmed that International Museum Day will start on May 18, 2020. Days turn over at 6 a.m. in your local time zone, so the event should be in full swing by the time most players log on and update their game come Monday morning.

While "day" is in the title of this event, you don't have to worry about International Museum Day not being around for long. In fact, it's one of the longest-running events yet as International Museum Day ends on May 31, 2020. If you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons at any time over the rest of this month, it will be hard to miss this event.

Museum Day Stamp Rally, explained

The main gimmick of International Museum Day is a Stamp Rally in Blathers' Museum. It appears Blathers will give you this card if you visit after the event starts.

"After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects, and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward," a press release for the event explained.

It's a fairly straightforward event that will have players visiting every room in the museum. It doesn't appear to bring any new characters into the fray like Nature Day or May Day did, but it will make players explore their museums in a more thorough manner than ever before.

The art section of the museum that was introduced in the latest update does not appear to be part of this event. There are still some unknowns with this event as it is not accessible yet, but Inverse will update this post once more info on the event emerges.

Animal Crossing Museum Day rewards:

The rewards for International Museum Day haven't officially been revealed by Nintendo yet, but Animal Crossing World has found what the rewards might be through a data mine. It appears players will get plaques by completing the Stamp Rally in the participating sections of the museum.

Completing the rally in the fish section will get players the Fish Plaque, completing the one in the bug section will net players the Bug Plaque, and the Fossil Plaque rounds things out for players who visit every fossil exhibit. These plaques can then be hung on the wall in your house or gifted to another villager. If you have a fish, bug, or fossil themed house or island, these rewards will help you spice things up. We'll update with any additional awards once the event launches.