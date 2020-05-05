How to spot one of Redd the fox's fake Animal Crossing art pieces

An April Animal Crossing: New Horizons update introduced Redd the fox, a shady art dealer who visits your island to sell "authentic” art to you at a fraction of the market price, which you can then donate to Blathers. Unfortunately, there’s a fair chance Redd will attempt to pull one over on you, selling you a fake or haunted piece of work instead. If you don’t have an art history degree, how can you tell the difference between a real and a forgery?

If you still need to unlock Redd, please check out our guide on unlocking the Animal Crossing Kitsune.

How can you tell the difference between a real and a fake?

Every piece Redd sells will be based on a real-life work of art. If it’s fake, the piece will be slightly different from the real one. For example, in Redd’s forgery of "The Girl with a Pearl Earring," the girl wears a sapphire earring rather than her titular pearl earring. Each fake has a distinct visual difference just like this. They won’t be labeled by their real-world names until after you’ve donated them to the museum, which makes sorting out what's real or fake that much more challenging.

Luckily, we have their in-game names matched with their real-world counterparts below, so you don’t have to do any guesswork. Just compare whatever Redd shows you to the real-life image and consider the differences that we've detailed here, and sorting it out should be fairly easy.

What it means for a fake piece of art to be haunted

Some artworks that Redd sells will be haunted, meaning they’ll display spooky properties like eyes that follow you across the room. Spooky pieces will be thrown in with the rest of the lot and be ineligible for inclusion in Blathers’ museum. If you want one, keep your eyes out for the Graceful Painting, the Scary Painting, the Wistful Painting, the Ancient Statue, or the Informative Statue. These are the only known haunted pieces so far.

Redd and his pal. Nintendo

What happens if you buy a fake?

If you purchase a fake, Blathers won’t accept it as an entry to his museum, nor will you be able to sell it. Your fake can either be recycled or you can proudly display your shameful purchase on your wall, as you would real paintings. Unfortunately, you can only buy one piece of artwork per day, and Redd only visits once per week, so you won’t have a chance to rectify your mistake until Redd some days later.

How to purchase from Redd more than once a day

Each player registered on your Switch can purchase one piece per visit. If there are four users on your Switch, you could theoretically purchase everything he brings, therefore obtaining your genuine art piece with certainty. While this method is pricey, it’s a surefire way to make sure you always get an authentic piece every time Redd visits.

You can also ask others to come to your island and purchase a piece on your behalf. However, if a person does that, they’ll be locked out of Redd for that day, meaning they can’t purchase from Redd if he attends their island on the same day.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons real vs. fake painting differences

Academic Painting ("Vitruvian Man” by Leonardo Da Vinci) — The fake copy has tea or coffee stains in the top-right corner.

Amazing Painting ("The Night Watch” by Rembrandt) — The fake copy removes the hat from the figure in black in the center of the painting.

Basic Painting ("The Blue Boy” by Thomas Gainsborough) — The boy in the fake copy has bangs.

Fake Basic Painting as noted by bangs. Nintendo

Calm Painting ("A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” by Georges-Pierre Seurat) — There isn't a forgery of the Calm Painting, so this one's always real.

Common Painting ("The Gleaners” by Jean-François Millet) — There isn't a forgery of the Common Painting, so trust Redd for once.

Detailed Painting ("Rooster and Hen with Hydrangeas” by Ito Jakuchu) — The fake copy has purple flowers rather than blue.

Dynamic Painting ("Great Wave off Kanagawa” by Hokusai) – This one's always real.

Famous Painting ("Mona Lisa" by Leonardo Da Vinci) – The fake copy has the Mona Lisa's eyebrows pointing up with a disdainful expression that most people should be able to spot. We quite like it, though!

Fake Famous Painting as noted by Mona Lisa's expression Nintendo

Flowery Painting ("Sunflowers” by Vincent van Gogh) – There isn't a forgery of the Flowery Painting, so trust Redd for once.

Glowing Painting ("The Fighting Temeraire” by Joseph Mallord William Turner) – The Glowing Painting is always real.

Graceful Painting ("Beauty Looking Back” by Hishikawa Moronobu) — The fake copy of Graceful Paintings features a much larger version of the woman that occupies most of the canvas. In the real Graceful Painting, the top third of the canvas is empty. This painting is haunted and some fakes will change at a certain time of day. The haunted version will flip the image horizontally, and the woman's outline becomes visible on the rear of the painting.

Jolly Painting ("Summer” by Giuseppe Arcimboldo) — The fake copy is missing the sprouting flower coming from the figure's chest in the bottom right corner of the original.

Moody Painting ("The Sower” by Jean" byFrançois Millet) — There isn't a forgery of the Moody Painting, so this one will be real.

Moving Painting ("The Birth of Venus" by Sandro Botticelli) — The fake copy removes the trees just behind the figure on the right of the genuine painting.

Mysterious Painting ("Isle of the Dead" by Arnold Böcklin) — This one is always real.

Nice Painting ("Young Flautist” by Édouard Manet) — The Nice Painting is always real.

Perfect Painting ("Apples and Oranges" by Paul Cézanne) — There isn't a forgery of the Perfect Painting, so trust Redd on this one.

Proper Painting ("A Bar at the Folies" byBergère" by Édouard Manet) — The Proper Painting is always real.

Quaint Painting ("The Milkmaid" by Johannes Vermeer) — The fake copy of Quaint Painting has lots of milk pouring from the jug; the real Quaint Painting has only a very thin trickle of milk pouring from the jug.

Fake Quaint Painting as noted by the surplus of Water from the jug Nintendo

Scary Painting ("Otani Oniji II" by Tōshūsai Sharaku) — The fake copy of Scary Painting has comically sad eyebrows; the real Scary Painting has eyebrows with an angry frown. A 'haunted' version of this painting exists where the man is also smiling.

Scenic Painting ("The Hunters in the Snow" by Pieter Bruegel) — The fake copy of Scenic Painting is missing a third hunter between the trees on the left.

Serene Painting ("Lady with an Ermine" by Leonardo Da Vinci) — The fake copy of Serene Painting features a miscolored grey/blue ermine ("or stoat, if you prefer); the original is white/cream all over.

Sinking Painting ("Ophelia" by John Everett Millais) — There isn't a forgery of the Sinking Painting.

Solemn Painting ("Las Meninas" by Diego Velasquez) — The fake copy of Solemn Painting has the man in the doorway in the background pointing upwards; in the real Solemn Painting, he's reaching out in front of himself with his arm at an angle.

Fake Solem Painting, as noted by thumbs up being given by the man in the doorway. Nintendo

Twinkling Painting ("The Starry Night" by Vincent van Gogh) — There isn't a forgery of the Twinkling Painting, so trust Redd for once.

Warm Painting ("The Clothed Maja" by Francisco Goya) — There isn't a forgery of the Warm Painting, so trust Redd for once.

Wild Painting Left Half ("Wind God and Thunder God" by Tawaraya Sotatsu) — The fake copy of Wild Painting Left Half switches the color of the creature to green; the creature in the real Wild Painting Left Half is white.

Wild Painting Right Half ("Wind God and Thunder God" by Tawaraya Sotatsu) — The fake copy of Wild Painting Right Half switches the color of the creature to white ("note — the reverse of the Left Half switch); the creature in the real Wild Painting is green.

Wistful Painting ("Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer) — In the fake, the shape of the pearl earring is changed to a star. A 'haunted' version of this painting exists – it shows the girl with her eyes closed, also with the star-shaped earring. This change takes place at a certain time.

Worthy Painting ("Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix) — There isn't a forgery of the Worthy Painting, so trust Redd for once.

All real and fake statue differences in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are 13 statues to collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Ancient Statue ("Dogū" by Unknown) — The fake copy of Ancient Statue has a pair of antenna-like 'ears'. A 'haunted' version of this statue exists which, at a certain time, has illuminated eyes and makes it levitate.

Beautiful Statue ("Venus de Milo" by Alexandros of Antioch) — The fake copy of Beautiful Statue is wearing a necklace around her collar.

Familiar Statue ("The Thinker" by Auguste Rodin) — There isn't a forgery of the Familiar Statue, so trust Redd on this one.

Gallant Statue ("David" by Michelangelo) — The fake copy of Gallant Statue is carrying a book under its right arm.

Great Statue ("King Kamehameha I" by Thomas R. Gould) — There isn't a forgery of the Great Statue, so trust Redd for once.

Informative Statue ("Rosetta Stone" by Unknown) — The fake copy of the Informative Statue is blue. Bit of an obvious one, this. A haunted version exists which also glows.

Motherly Statue ("Capitoline Wolf" by Unknown) — The fake copy of Motherly Statue has the wolf's tongue hanging out.

Mystic Statue ("Bust of Nefertiti" by Thutmose) — The fake copy of Mystic Statue is wearing an earring.

Robust Statue ("Discobolus of Myron" by Unknown) — The fake copy of Robust Statue has a wristwatch on its right wrist.

Rock-head Statue ("Olmec Colossal Head" by Unknown) — The fake copy of Rock-head Statue is smiling.

Tremendous Statue ("Houmuwu Ding" by Unknown) — The fake copy of Tremendous has a lid; the real Tremendous Statue is open and has no lid at all.

Valiant Statue ("Nike of Samothrace" by Unknown) — The fake copy of Valiant Statue is a mirror image of the real one.

Warrior Statue ("Terracotta Army" by Unknown) — The fake copy of Warrior Statue is leaning on a shovel; the real Warrior Statue has nothing.