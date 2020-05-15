To complete your Animal Crossing: New Horizons art collection, you need to wait for Redd to make a trip to your island, browse through his wares, and see right through his chicanery to spend your Bells on the right painting. It was once quite an arduous process, but a new exploit has made polishing off your art collection a breeze.

All you need to do is be okay with a little time travel.

Redd offers over 40 distinct pieces of art. You’ll need 10 pieces to complete the associated Nook Miles tasks. Redd usually attends your island once every other week, essentially requiring you to play Animal Crossing diligently for nearly six months to complete the Nook Miles tasks and two years before even coming close to completing your collection. This cheat might be the only way for you to finish your set in a timely manner. Who wouldn't want all the art pieces? You’ll finally be able to have your own museum tour in Animal Crossing like all your favorite real-world museums.

Don't worry, we won't tell Tom and Blathers you're a cheater. Nintendo

How to get infinite Redd art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you have yet to meet the sly fox for the first time, remedy that by following our guide on how to unlock Redd. After unlocking Redd, he’ll visit your island sporadically to sell his goods. If he’s not occupying your island shore right now, use time travel to incrementally push your clock forward one day at a time until Redd appears. To time travel, quit your game and head to your Switch’s system settings. Once there, click on the “System” option then choose “Date and Time.” Turn off the option to “Synchronize Clock via Internet.” Continue traveling by a single day until Redd arrives. Once Redd appears, check out what he’s got in stock. You can use our guide to discern real pieces from their forged counterparts. If Redd has something you need, purchase it. If he’s got nothing of interest, don’t worry. His visit won’t be wasted. Take note of the in-game date then save and quit the title immediately, completely closing the game. Use time travel yet again and push the clock forward by a single day. Re-open Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Do your new day things: collect your art, donate it, and do any other things you might partake in when a new day starts. Once you’ve completed your tasks, save your game, and close the software yet again. Use time travel to return to the date when Redd appeared. Say hello, Redd will have a brand new selection to choose from. Repeat steps 4-8 until you’ve completed your art museum or begun to feel guilty about time traveling.

If you don’t feel guilty about exploiting the game, you can gain other advantages. Try the new item duplication glitch before it gets patched out like its predecessor. You can also walk on difficult to reach places like water or a local roof. Anything is possible if you’re willing to break the game.