If there's one thing Animal Crossing: New Horizons players adore, it's intricate custom designs that have nothing to do with Tom Nook. Every villager worth their salt loves customizing and fooling around with appearances, be it through Stone Paths or custom outfits. Fans of Final Fantasy, in particular, adore the many fashion trends that are out there.

To celebrate the April 10 release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, here's a collection of QR codes that allow you to dress up like the many characters form the game.

If you want to obtain a costume listed here, all you need is a cell phone with the Nintendo Switch Online app. There’s a bit of special set-up process involved, but thankfully we have a whole guide focused on how to use QR codes and the Able Sisters shop in New Horizons using the somewhat complicated NookLink QR code scanner that converts the designs and places them into your game.

Once you have all that prepared, you're ready to show your fellow islanders that Midgar is your domain.

Final Fantasy VII costumes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you believe that you're strong enough to execute change in Midgar with the eco-terrorist group, Avalanche by your side, then why don't you show it in New Horizons? There are multiple costumes available based on the cast's updated attire in Final Fantasy VII Remake and a few based on older entries from the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII- verse. Either way, you can finally show off your flair. Be warned, nothing on this list will allow you to unlock the Buster Sword as a breakable tool in New Horizons, so you'll still have to pretend your ax was given to you by a mentor figure.

7. Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

6. Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children)

5. Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII )

4. Aerith Gainsborough (Final Fantasy VII)

3. Aerith Gainsborough (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

2. Barret Wallace (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

1. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Will Midgar finally be safe with these outfits by your side? If there's still some question if you'll make it out okay, you might need to call upon some allies from other series. Perhaps check out some costumes hailing from the Star Wars universe or flag down some outfits for Nintendo Icons. Could Link beat Cloud in a fight? Let your New Horizons roleplaying(or a very thoughtful essay filled with proof) decide that.