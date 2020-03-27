A surprise wedding on a tropical island is still a grand romantic gesture, even if it’s in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Tom Nook refuses to show up.

Sharmin Asha and Nazmul Ahmed, both 28 years old, grew up in Queens. They started dating in April 2016 after he mistook her for someone else on Instagram. That honest mistake led to a budding romance. They got engaged in Costa Rica on a trip with friends they took Asha completed a major med school exam, and Ahmed popped the question in a butterfly garden.

“It was amazing, in my opinion,” he tells Inverse over text.

They planned their wedding for April 12, 2020 (this upcoming Easter Sunday) at a hip Brooklyn venue with a “gorgeous atrium” and lots of plants and foliage. 100 friends and family were expected to attend. Asha is also about to graduate from medical school to practice internal medicine, and the couple had plans for a prolonged honeymoon before her residency rotations begins this summer. But like so many Americans, whatever plans they had have been uprooted by the novel coronavirus.

Thankfully, they still had Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

"“I wanted it to look like those really cute beach weddings you see at the end of rom-coms." Nintendo

Millions of gamers worldwide keep flocking to their own procedurally generated tropical islands in Nintendo’s newest game to escape the real world during a difficult time. Through New Horizons, they’re able to connect with friends online (the game is outpacing recent Nintendo hits like Pokémon and Super Smash Brothers, according to one report). For a couple like Asha and Ahmed that’s been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, New Horizons offered a chance to celebrate their nuptials even though their in-person wedding was canceled.

On March 22, Sharmin Asha, Nazmul Ahmed, and five of their closest friends gathered online for a virtual beachside wedding. “I wanted it to look like those really cute beach weddings you see at the end of rom coms,” Ahmed says.

Asha shared a screenshot of what was likely the first Animal Crossing wedding ever to the game’s subreddit community on Sunday with the title “My fiance and I had to cancel our upcoming wedding due to Covid-19, so our best friends gave us a surprise animal crossing wedding instead.” It quickly rose to the top of the forum with almost 30 thousand upvotes and over 200 comments.

“My fiance planned it out with our best friends,” Asha wrote in her original Reddit post. “I’m graduating from med school and not getting a graduation and our wedding was canceled. I was feeling pretty down about missing out on my milestones. This made me so happy, I don't even have the words to describe how much it meant to me.”

A wedding guest sets off a handheld confetti burst. Nintendo

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads into the United States , New York City has become “the epicenter of this [coronavirus] crisis in the United States of America,” as NYC mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday. Asha and Ahmed’s nuptials were canceled by their venue not long after President Donald Trump issued a declaration earlier this month limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Along with the remaining 8.6 million New Yorkers, they’ve been told to stay home and self-isolate for the foreseeable future. Nobody has a firm grasp on precisely how long this will last, but it’s become abundantly clear that Asha will begin her residency right around the time the coronavirus (hopefully) begins to dissipate. Even in the best-case scenario, the entire healthcare industry of the city will be devastated, and she’ll be among the people stepping up to help restore it.

“We're all excited to start, even during all this, just so we can begin helping,” she tells Inverse. “We offered to help with the patient load in the hospitals, but our school thought it best to cancel rotations for now.”

Like many Americans, Ahmed recently lost his job due to layoffs triggered by the coronavirus and the economic uncertainty that’s followed. “Unfortunately, I got laid off earlier this month due to a weak market forecast and my project being unexpectedly canceled,” he says.

So many people are stuck indoors with little else to do. Asha and Ahmed turned to video games to help pass the time.

Ahmed is more of a gamer than Asha , but in between her med school rotations when she had a lot of downtime, they’d played Pokémon Sword and Shield and Stardew Valley, a relaxing indie game about farming. Picking up Animal Crossing: New Horizons after its March 20 release was a no-brainer — especially because they each already had their own Nintendo Switch.

“We saw Animal Crossing had a similar vibe as a farming/home life simulator that we could play together,” Ahmed says. They spent all weekend huddled together playing the game, going on little dates visiting each others’ islands.

It was on one such little adventure, probably when he realized that he could also invite a handful of their friends to his island as well, that Ahmed came up with the idea to surprise Asha with an in-game wedding.

“I wanted to show her even though we can't meet physically as a group, we still have a ton of friends and family that love and support us,” he tells me. “I thought doing an event through Animal Crossing could be a fun way of showing that.”

Then, on one of their shared outings, Nazmul took note of a particularly “romantic” strip of beach on the western coast of his island.

'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' is full of picturesque moments you can share. Nintendo

Ahmed’s preparations took several hours , and involved crafting a suit for his character that resembled the real one he’d planned to wear at their wedding. By gathering materials in the game, he also built a reception area where guests could sit down, a carpet runner embroidered with the couple’s initials, and an altar that consisted of a swing with a bonfire in the background. The beach was lined with tiki torches, potted flowers, and other tasteful set decorations.

The ceremony included five of their best friends who all congregated on Ahmed’s New Horizons island to surprise Asha.

“Keeping it a secret was half the fun,” Ahmed says. “So for half the day she kept asking me what I was doing and I kept giving her really vague answers while stringing her along.”

In another wedding photo, you can see that one guest had a puffy eye, which means he was attacked by wasps before the ceremony. Nintendo

I can’t remember the last time I left my apartment , but I’ve gotten into the habit of waking up very early most mornings so that I can have coffee with my best friend. We hang out on each other’s islands in Animal Crossing, chat on the phone, and trade virtual fruit. In a time of social distancing, this is some of the most social fun we can still have.

At a time when we’re all stressed and stuck indoors, sharing the quaint and downright cute things we experience in Animal Crossing: New Horizons provides a welcome respite.

Nobody could have predicted that Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a low-stress game where you’re whisked away to an idyllic deserted island to make friends and explore would become the emotional life preserver that so many gamers, new and old, cling to in this strange time, but Animal Crossing is uniquely suited to providing players with a soothing distraction. So many video games focus on violence, but New Horizons is the wholesome escapism we need right now.

My friend giving me sideye while I check my Nook Phone, just like in real life! Nintendo

Simple moments of joy, like hanging out with a friend over coffee or spending hours creating a surprise video game wedding for your fiancée, help us remember and appreciate the things that really matter. Even when we’re all apart, we’re still very much together. It’s fortunate that we’re able to still create pleasant memories together in a digital landscape.

“This experience is really frustrating for everyone,” Asha tells me at one point in our conversation. “But at times like this, I really appreciate my fiancé and my friends for giving me so much happiness and support.”