After forging your island life in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for some time, you'll eventually realize that your wardrobe could use some sprucing up, perhaps of the Star Wars variety. Sure, you could design your own unique looks, matching the top Jedi and Bounty Hunters in the galaxy, but you could simply scroll through our curated findings to become the next Prince or Princess of Naboo.

If you want to obtain a costume listed here, all you need is a cell phone with the Nintendo Switch Online app. There’s a bit of special set-up process involved, but thankfully we have a whole guide focused on how to use QR codes and the Able Sisters tailor shop in New Horizons. Once you have all of that set up, proceed through the following options to build your own Star Wars outfits.

If you affiliate yourself with the Force's lighter sides, you might want an outfit mimicking the garb worn by Star Wars' protagonist groups like the Rebels and Jedi. Although we've found some iconic heroic looks like Anakin and Leia's attire, we've also collected more generic garb, leaving room for you to introduce your own Jedi or Rebel OC to the wondrous world of New Horizons.

Here comes Star Wars island's newest villager, Dean the Jedi!

Rebels, Jedi, and other Light Side outfits

11. Anakin Skywalker ROTS /Clone Wars Robe

Anakin Skywalker Nintendo

10. Han Solo's original trilogy look (complete with chest hair)

Han Solo Nintendo

9. Original trilogy Rebel Pilot attire

Rebel Pilot Nintendo

8. Princess Leia on Hoth (Empire Strikes Back)

Leia from Hoth Nintendo

7. A classic Jedi robe

Jedi Robe Nintendo

6. Rey's attire from The Rise of Skywalker

Rey Nintendo

Sith, Empire, and First Order outfits

We can't all be heroes, that wouldn't make a single lick of sense. For the baddies that so happen to also own a barren island in New Horizons and can't stand Jedi, we've gathered the best Star Wars garb for villains that can be found in Animal Crossing.

We've got a few series icons like Kylo Ren and Captain Phasma, but again, if you'd like to bring your Star Wars Sith OC to New Horizons, you can do that as well. There's also generic Trooper outfit.

Come to the island, Dylan the Sith Lord!

5. Captain Phasma (from the sequel trilogy)

Captain Phasma Nintendo

4. Generic Star Wars trooper outfit

Storm Trooper Nintendo

3. Darth Vader's suit

Darth Vader Nintendo

2. Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren Nintendo

1. Kylo Ren's swole outfit from The Last Jedi

Swolo Ren Nintendo

If you'd like to make you island the next Death Star or Alderaan, you've now got the attire to make that possible.