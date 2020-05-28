Every new bug and fish coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in June

Another month has come and gone, and on June 1, a whole new suite of bugs and fish will be added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Whether you're a completionist who wants to fill up Blathers' museum after International Museum Day, or just want to sell the new critters for some quick bells, here's a roundup of all the new creatures you should be looking out for during the month of June.

The new bugs and fish will differ depending on whether your island is located in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. June isn't only about Wedding Season; you'll be seeing a host of new creatures all over your island. Here's what they're called, sale prices, and when you can find them.

Any new bugs or fish you can catch in June can be added to your museum.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons June Fish - Northern Hemisphere

Once June 2020 rolls around, a whopping 14 new fish will become available for players on islands in the Northern Hemisphere.

Tilapia (800 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Dorado (15,000 bells) are found in rivers from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Piranha (2,500 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Arowana (10,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Arapaima (10,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saddled bichir (4,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 pm. to 4 a.m. Ribbon eel (600 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Suckerfish (1,500 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Whale Shark (13,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Great White Sharks (15,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Hammerhead Sharks (8,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saw sharks (12,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 pm. to 9 a.m. Gar (6,000) are found in ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Giant Snakehead (5,500 Bells) are found in ponds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While Southern Hemisphere players don't get as many new fish next month as northern hemisphere players, there are still five new swimmers to look out for:

Pond Smelt (500 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Oarfish (9,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Squid (500 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Sea butterfly (1,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Stringfish (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons June Bugs - Northern Hemisphere

Northern Hemisphere players can expect to find the following six new bugs on their islands in June.

Drone beetles (200 Bells) are found on trees all day Emporer butterflies (4,000 Bells) are found flying from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Goliath Beetles (8,000 Bells) are found on palm trees from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Mosquitos (130 Bells) are found flying from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Fireflies (300 Bells) are found flying from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Rainbow stag (6,000 Bells) are found on trees from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in the Southern Hemisphere only need to keep in eye out for three new bugs, one of which it has in common with the Northern Hemisphere.

Dung beetles (3,000 Bells) are found on the ground, rolling snowballs all day. Rajah Brooke's birdwing (2,500 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emporer butterflies (4,00 Bells) are found flying from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

If you're looking for even more info about the flora and fauna of New Horizons, be sure to check out the Animal Crossing wiki.