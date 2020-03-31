This is no April Fools' joke: A new event will begin in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the first day of April. As was shown off during March 26's Nintendo Direct Mini, the Easter-themed Bunny Day is poised to begin soon. As you wrap up your March tasks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, here's what you need to know about April's first Easter-themed event.

Bunny Day start date, end date, and launch time

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Bunny Day event will begin on April 1. Due to how days work in the game, the festivities actually won't begin until 6 a.m. Eastern , which is when days officially switch over within the game. If you log on after that time and are fully updated to the latest version of the game, find Zipper T. Bunny somewhere on your island and let the Bunny Day Festivities begin.

Even if you can't play on April 1, you've got a while to experience everything that Bunny Day has to offer. The event will run until April 12, 2020 , which should give players ample time to hang out with the bunny and catch some colorful eggs.

What can players do during Bunny Day?

Because Bunny Day is the Animal Crossing universe's stand-in for Easter, everything is egg-themed and focused on the aptly named Zipper T. Bunny, who is a bunny. Once you find and talk to him, you'll learn that he has scattered eggs across your island and wants you to find as many as possible.

This scavenger hunt serves as the crux of the Bunny Day event, as players scour their island to find as many eggs as possible. The Direct Mini confirmed that eggs can be found buried in the ground or in the water, so you'll need tools like the shovel and fishing rod ready to capture them. Once you find them all, you'll see that they are items that can be crafted as many times as you want in the future.

That's a lot of color. Nintendo

What items can I craft during it?

During the Nintendo Direct Mini, we got a brief look at several things that players can craft with Zipper T. Bunny's eggs, all of which are part of the new "Egg Series." The new items range from structures like arches to smaller egg-themed chairs tables, and balloons to even an Easter egg headband. We don't know how many eggs these items will require just yet, but they will certainly reward thorough exploration once Bunny Day begins.