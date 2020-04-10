What to know about CJ's Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing tourney

Even though Bunny Day is still in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and will conclude on Sunday, this weekend will also feature another time-sensitive event: the fishing tourney hosted by the lovable fishing-obsessed beaver CJ.

While you may be scared of fishing during an event where many of the fish are replaced with eggs, you should still participate as the fishing tourney still gives out some cool rewards. Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons' fishing tourney once it rolls around.

Fishing tourney start times — CJ's fishing tourney happens on preset dates throughout the year, and they happen once per season every three months. In 2020, these dates are January 11, April 11 , July 11, and October 10. Unless players have used a time-travel glitch, then the April 11 will be the first organic fishing tourney to occur in the game.

The fishing tourney takes place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, so be sure to set some time aside for it if you're a fishing enthusiast in the world of New Horizons. You'll know the event is active if the music on the island has changed and CJ is in your plaza with a large cooler.

CJ visited our island recently. Nintendo

How to enter CJ's fishing tourney — Once you find CJ with the cooler in your plaza, talk to him, and he'll ask if you want to join. Your first-time entry is free, but every attempt after that will cost you 500 Bells. Be sure to have fish bait and a fishing rod on-hand before you begin.

Rules of the fishing tourney — The rules of CJ's fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are simple: You must catch as many fish as you can within 3 minutes Each fish you catch awards you with 1 point . If you manage to catch more than 3 fish during that time period, you'll get an additional 2 points .

Previous Animal Crossing games with fishing tournaments put an emphasis on specific fish, but that is not the case in New Horizons so far. Your biggest obstacle during April 11's fishing tourney will be trying to not catch the eggs polluting your island's waters during the Bunny Day event. A patch from earlier this week has decreased their frequency, so we can hope that won't be as annoying during the fishing tourney. It's also possible that the patch made it so that eggs won't spawn at all while you actively participate in the event.

Fishing tourney rewards — Your points will accumulate over time and can be used to purchase various items from CJ. He gives the players lots of fishing-themed items alongside an anchor statue, fishing rod stand, cooler, and tackle bag. Each item costs 10 points and won't duplicate until you have them all.

If you plan on playing the fishing tourney for hours, there are some long-term rewards as well. At the end of the day, you'll get a Bronze Trophy for getting 100 points, a Silver Trophy at 200 points, and a Gold Trophy for 300 points.

If you really enjoy fishing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, days like April 11 will reward your dedication in some pretty major ways.