How to find all 6 Bunny Day eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bunny Day has finally started in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Zipper T. Bunny's ongoing egg hunt tasks the player with finding several different kinds of eggs so they can create Bunny Day-themed furniture, clothing, and other items. Tracking down every kind of egg can be a hassle, but use the following tips to help you hop to it.

As intimidating as it might seem, collecting all of Zipper's eggs can be accomplished by doing typical tasks that all players regularly do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons already, so make sure you have every tool at your disposal before you get started. The six different kinds of eggs are called Earth Eggs, Sky Eggs, Stone Eggs, Wood Eggs, Water Eggs, and Leaf Eggs.

Here's how to find them all:

Earth Egg locations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Earth Eggs are one of the types we saw in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' March Nintendo Direct Mini appearance. While locations and randomized from island to island, like with all egg types, these will be found by digging in the ground like you would when hunting for fossils or shiny bags of Bells. You should not be digging random holes in your island hoping for the best.

Look for the star-shaped crevasses that indicate something like a fossil is buried underground. Simply dig with your shovel, and you might just get an Earth Egg instead of a fossil. Blathers might be disappointed at fewer fossils, but Zipper will be hyped by your findings.

Sky Egg locations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sky Eggs are found in the presents that occasionally drift above your island that are tied to balloons floating in the sky. (See a theme here?) While these balloons typically carry presents with clothes or other items in them, during the Bunny Day event, some of them will contain Sky Eggs instead. Be sure to keep an eye out for these balloons as you wander across your island, and use your slingshot to shoot them down.

These presents are normally quite rare, so of all the egg types, this one might be the hardest to track down.

Stone Egg locations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Part of most players' daily routines should be to whack all the rocks around the island to collect Clay, Stones, and Iron Nuggets. These essential crafting materials will now be joined by Stone Eggs that randomly pop out of the rock as well. Reminder: It's best to dig a few holes two squares away from your rocks so that when you hit the rock, it'll minimize the kick-back effect. (After striking a rock, there's a brief window of time during which materials will drop.) This way, you'll get up to eight things to drop per rock encounter.

Wood Egg locations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Wood and eggs don't sound like they'd normally go together, but the Wood Egg begs to differ.

Wood Eggs are found within trees, so they're found as part of your normal wood-collecting process. You can whack a tree with a stone axe or chop them down with the sharp axe, and your tree should drop up to three random items. (We advise using the stone axe and to avoid eating any food beforehand so as to preserve your trees.) Possible drops will be Softwood, Hardwood, Wood, and now Wood Eggs.

This might be considered one of the riskier kinds of eggs to acquire as hitting the tree could trigger a swarm of wasps to attack your character. Be sure to collect the wasps' nest afterward so you can make Medicine to cure your busted eye.

Water Egg locations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Water Eggs are found in the ocean or rivers, and unfortunately, they aren't hard-boiled! For some reason, they'll look just like a fish shadow you can catch by using your fishing rod. They'll even swim around a bit before biting your line. Approach this one just like you would any other fishing trip on your island.

Leaf Egg locations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Eggs do grow on trees! The final kind of egg you can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during Bunny Day is the Leaf Egg. These grow on the trees around your island just like different kinds of fruit, except they only appear on the pink flowery trees that were transformed for the Bunny Day event. All you need to do is shake or whack a tree to make them fall off three at a time.

Like with the Wood Egg, you do risk summoning the wrath of some wasps when you do this, but otherwise, Leaf Eggs are the easiest type of eggs to spot and claim.