There's a lot to do at night in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: You can assist Wisp in finding their spirits or locate a few Star Fragments, but have you ever wanted to become the certified guardian of a celestial body? If so, then your drive might mesh with the entire point of the anime Sailor Moon.

If you're looking to dress up your New Horizons avatar like one of the characters from Sailor Moon, we've curated 10 cosplays you can download to your New Horizons game today. Read on to unlock your moon prism power!

If you want to obtain a costume listed here, all you need is a cell phone with the Nintendo Switch Online app. There’s a bit of special set-up process involved, but thankfully we have a whole guide focused on how to use QR codes in New Horizons using the somewhat complicated NookLink QR code scanner that converts the designs and places the into your game.

Once you have all of that good to go, use one or all of the following through the following options to obtain your own Sailor Scout attire.

Sailor Moon costumes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you're ready to protect the galaxy, you can dress yourself up as one of the nine Sailor Scouts. Endowed with power by Luna, your Animal Crossing: New Horizons character can transform into Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Venus, or one of the many other Sailor Guardians! Make Up!

10. Sailor Moon

Nintendo

9. Sailor Mercury

Nintendo

8. Sailor Mars

Nintendo

7. Sailor Jupiter

Nintendo

6. Sailor Uranus

Nintendo

5. Sailor Venus

Nintendo

4. Sailor Neptune

Nintendo

3. Sailor Pluto

Nintendo

2. Sailor Saturn

Nintendo

Now if all of the official Sailor Scouts are nowhere near meshing with you, there's one more dapper man that you can cosplay as ...

1. Tuxedo Mask

Nintendo

Although he's often kidnapped and sidelined in the main series, you can give Tuxedo Mask's attire a new home in your wardrobe. In addition to being a perfect cosplay, the attire will also do wonders for any fancy New Horizons event you need to attend. If you were to perhaps attend a New Horizons wedding, then you'd fit right in.

If even with the addition of Tuxedo Mask's outfit, your wardrobe remains incomplete, try checking out our other QR code guides! If you want to look like your favorite Nintendo character or set up your Smash Bros. island, check out our Nintendo themed costumes. If you're looking for something that will place your attire to something more interstellar, check out our 11 curated Star Wars costumes. The possibilities are endless.