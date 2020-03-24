How to get and use Star Fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The magic wand in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is hard to get, but worth the effort, allowing you to switch between eight outfits at the press of a button. Think of it as a Tool Ring, but for clothes. To make it, you'll need to find some Star Fragments. Thankfully, you won't need a spaceship in order to get them.

Getting Star Fragments and the Magic Wand will unlock even more recipes for out-of-this-world craftables. Your first order of business is finding Celeste, a cheerful red owl who only shows up on your island at night. Below, we're breaking down every step to bring the magic into your island life ASAP.

Step 1: Get the Magic Wand recipe and hints from Celeste

The worst part of getting a magic wand is that it takes several days to start the process. (If you don't mind manipulating the clock though, you can get it much sooner.)

After a week or so in-game, Blathers' sister Celeste will show up on your island. You'll only encounter her at night, but she often turns up near Resident Services or on the beach. Not only will she give you the simple recipe for the Magic Wand, but she'll give you a hint about how to get star fragments as well: wishing upon a shooting star.

Nintendo

Step 2: Make that wish

After speaking to Celeste and getting the recipe, you'll have to look for a shooting star. If a meteor shower is taking place on your island during the night, look towards the sky and wait for a shooting star to appear. Once it does, press up on the right stick and A in order to "wish upon" it. You can do this on as many shooting stars as you want. After that, you'll have to wait until the next day to see the fruit of your efforts.

Step 3: Collect Star Fragments

The morning after you wish on as many shooting stars as you want, star fragments will pop up on the beaches of your island. The number that appears varies depending on how many stars you wish on, so be sure to scour the entire perimeter of the island to collect every star fragment that appears. After this, you are all set to build the wand.

Nintendo

Step 4: Build the Wand

The recipe for the Magic Wand is three regular star fragments and one large star fragment . If you've followed the steps listed above, you should all have everything required to build the wand at your nearest workbench.

Now you can quickly switch between outfits to your heart's content. Star fragments are also used for a variety of other items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons too, so always keep an eye out for meteor showers that can net you a lot of them.

What other ways can I use Star Fragments?

After you craft the Magic Wand, you'll start to unlock more DIY recipes that use Star Fragments. One of them is the Lunar Lander , which has been a staple piece of furniture in the Animal Crossing franchise since the very beginning. You can gather star fragments during any meteor shower, so keep your eyes on the skies!

The magic wand allows players to switch outfits quickly.

If you need some help with other aspects of the game, check out our multiplayer guide, how to build bridges, and the steps needed to obtain some exclusive bonus items if you've played the Animal Crossing mobile game, Pocket Camp.