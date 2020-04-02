40 Bunny Day recipes for your excess of Easter eggs in Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Bunny Day event has begun, and while some folks seem afraid of Zipper, Bunny Day’s mascot, others have found themselves saddled with an abundance of the event’s six different eggs. What you're supposed to do with all those eggs isn't immediately clear.
Since you can’t open a proper poultry farm, you can really only do one thing with your eggs: make home furnishings and clothing.
How to get Bunny Day recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Like most corners of New Horizons, your answer exists in home improvement. If you’re flushed with many of the six egg types in Bunny Day, you’ll need some sweet DIY recipes to spend those eggs on, but how do you get the 40 recipes?
The first method is by chatting up Zipper. Sure, they’re a scary fellow, but they’re also an eggcellent resource for recipes. He’ll provide a recipe for just talking to him. He’ll also provide the Wobbling Zipper Toy recipe after you’ve collected all the other Bunny Day DIY recipes. That toy will also give you access to the elusive Bunny Day wand, which Zipper will provide a recipe for after you present them with the Bunny Day Wand. The Bunny Day Arch won't be collectible until April 12, when you'll need to speak with Zipper to obtain the plan.
Other recipes can be found by simply being social. Speak to your fellow villagers to get a few recipes. They'll call out to you if they have anything of note.
Bunny Day recipes will also appear on your shore as messages in bottles. The Bunny Day message in bottle recipes will be marked with Bunny Day colorings to distinguish them from the normal messages in bottles.
Bunny Day recipes can also appear as presents floating through the sky. Presents that contain Bunny Day recipes will have a multi-colored themed balloon hoisting them upward. You can shoot these down using a Slingshot.
New recipes can also come to your character in an epiphany moment while collecting eggs.
In addition to the main DIY recipes, which provide furnishings, there are also Egg Shell recipes used to create themed clothing. These aren’t needed if your only objective is to obtain the Bunny Day Wand, but if you do manage to collect them all, you’ll automatically unlock Egg Party outfits.
What exactly is needed for these various recipes?
All of the Bunny Day DIY furniture recipes
Bunny Day Bed
- One Earth Egg
- One Stone Egg
- One Leaf Egg
- One Wood Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Water Egg
Bunny Day Wall Clock
- Three Sky Eggs
Bunny Day Glowy Garland
- One Earth Egg
- One Stone Egg
- One Leaf Egg
- One Wood Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Water Egg
Bunny Day Lamp
- Four Wood Eggs
Bunny Day Stool
- Three Water Eggs
Bunny Day Vanity
- Four Leaf Eggs
Bunny Day Table
- Four Stone Eggs
Bunny Day Wreath
- One Earth Egg
- One Stone Egg
- One Leaf Egg
- One Wood Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Water Egg
Bunny Day Crown
- One Earth Egg
- One Stone Egg
- One Leaf Egg
- One Wood Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Water Egg
Bunny Day Bag
- One Earth Egg
- One Stone Egg
- One Leaf Egg
- One Wood Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Water Egg
Bunny Day Fence
- One Earth Egg
- One Stone Egg
- One Leaf Egg
- One Wood Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Water Egg
Bunny Day Wall
- Two Earth Eggs
- Two Stone Eggs
- Two Leaf Eggs
- Two Wood Eggs
- Two Sky Eggs
- Two Water Eggs
Bunny Day Flooring
- Two Earth Eggs
- Two Stone Eggs
- Two Leaf Eggs
- Two Wood Eggs
- Two Sky Eggs
- Two Water Eggs
Bunny Day Rug
- One Earth Egg
- One Stone Egg
- One Leaf Egg
- One Wood Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Water Egg
Bunny Day Merry Balloons
- One Leaf Egg
- One Sky Egg
- One Earth Egg
Bunny Day Festive Balloons
- One Wood Egg
- One Water Egg
- One Stone Egg
Bunny Day Wardrobe
- Four Stone Eggs
Bunny Day Arch
- Two Earth Eggs
- Two Stone Eggs
- Two Leaf Eggs
- Two Wood Eggs
- Two Sky Eggs
- Two Water Eggs
Wobbling Zipper Toy
- Four Earth Eggs
- Four Stone Eggs
- Four Leaf Eggs
- Four Wood Eggs
- Four Sky Eggs
- Four Water Eggs
Bunny Day Wand
- One Wobbling Zipper Toy
- Three Star Fragments
All of the Bunny Day DIY clothing recipes
Earth-Egg Shell
- Two Earth Eggs
Earth-Egg Outfit
- Three Earth Eggs
Earth-Egg Shoes
- Two Stone Eggs
Stone-Egg Shell
- Two Stone Eggs
Stone-Egg Outfit
- Three Stone Eggs
Stone-Egg Shoes
- Two Stone Eggs
Leaf-Egg Shell
- Two Leaf Eggs
Leaf-Egg Outfit
- Three Leaf Eggs
Leaf-Egg Shoes
- Two Leaf Eggs
Wood-Egg Shell
- Two Wood Eggs
Wood-Egg Outfit
- Three Wood Eggs
Wood-Egg Shoes
- Two Wood Eggs
Sky-Egg Shell
- Two Sky Eggs
Sky-Egg Outfit
- Three Sky Eggs
Sky-Egg Shoes
- Two Sky Eggs
Water-Egg Shell
- Two Water Eggs
Water-Egg Outfit
- Three Water Eggs
Water-Egg Shoes
- Two Water Eggs
Egg Party Hat
- Two Earth Eggs
- Two Stone Eggs
- Two Leaf Eggs
- Two Wood Eggs
- Two Sky Eggs
- Two Water Eggs
Egg Party Dress
- Three Earth Eggs
- Three Stone Eggs
- Three Leaf Eggs
- Three Wood Eggs
- Three Sky Eggs
- Three Water Eggs
If you're having trouble collecting eggs, be sure to check out our massive guide on the subject