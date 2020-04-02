40 Bunny Day recipes for your excess of Easter eggs in Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Bunny Day event has begun, and while some folks seem afraid of Zipper, Bunny Day’s mascot, others have found themselves saddled with an abundance of the event’s six different eggs. What you're supposed to do with all those eggs isn't immediately clear.

Since you can’t open a proper poultry farm, you can really only do one thing with your eggs: make home furnishings and clothing.

How to get Bunny Day recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Like most corners of New Horizons, your answer exists in home improvement. If you’re flushed with many of the six egg types in Bunny Day, you’ll need some sweet DIY recipes to spend those eggs on, but how do you get the 40 recipes?

The first method is by chatting up Zipper. Sure, they’re a scary fellow, but they’re also an eggcellent resource for recipes. He’ll provide a recipe for just talking to him. He’ll also provide the Wobbling Zipper Toy recipe after you’ve collected all the other Bunny Day DIY recipes. That toy will also give you access to the elusive Bunny Day wand, which Zipper will provide a recipe for after you present them with the Bunny Day Wand. The Bunny Day Arch won't be collectible until April 12, when you'll need to speak with Zipper to obtain the plan.

Other recipes can be found by simply being social. Speak to your fellow villagers to get a few recipes. They'll call out to you if they have anything of note.

Bunny Day recipes will also appear on your shore as messages in bottles. The Bunny Day message in bottle recipes will be marked with Bunny Day colorings to distinguish them from the normal messages in bottles.

Bunny Day recipes can also appear as presents floating through the sky. Presents that contain Bunny Day recipes will have a multi-colored themed balloon hoisting them upward. You can shoot these down using a Slingshot.

New recipes can also come to your character in an epiphany moment while collecting eggs.

In addition to the main DIY recipes, which provide furnishings, there are also Egg Shell recipes used to create themed clothing. These aren’t needed if your only objective is to obtain the Bunny Day Wand, but if you do manage to collect them all, you’ll automatically unlock Egg Party outfits.

What exactly is needed for these various recipes?

All of the Bunny Day DIY furniture recipes

Bunny Day Bed

Nintendo

One Earth Egg

One Stone Egg

One Leaf Egg

One Wood Egg

One Sky Egg

One Water Egg

Bunny Day Wall Clock

Nintendo

Three Sky Eggs

Bunny Day Glowy Garland

One Earth Egg

One Stone Egg

One Leaf Egg

One Wood Egg

One Sky Egg

One Water Egg

Bunny Day Lamp

Four Wood Eggs

Bunny Day Stool

Three Water Eggs

Bunny Day Vanity

Nintendo

Four Leaf Eggs

Bunny Day Table

Four Stone Eggs

Bunny Day Wreath

Nintendo

One Earth Egg

One Stone Egg

One Leaf Egg

One Wood Egg

One Sky Egg

One Water Egg

Bunny Day Crown

Nintendo

One Earth Egg

One Stone Egg

One Leaf Egg

One Wood Egg

One Sky Egg

One Water Egg

Bunny Day Bag

One Earth Egg

One Stone Egg

One Leaf Egg

One Wood Egg

One Sky Egg

One Water Egg

Bunny Day Fence

One Earth Egg

One Stone Egg

One Leaf Egg

One Wood Egg

One Sky Egg

One Water Egg

Bunny Day Wall

Two Earth Eggs

Two Stone Eggs

Two Leaf Eggs

Two Wood Eggs

Two Sky Eggs

Two Water Eggs

Bunny Day Flooring

Two Earth Eggs

Two Stone Eggs

Two Leaf Eggs

Two Wood Eggs

Two Sky Eggs

Two Water Eggs

Bunny Day Rug

One Earth Egg

One Stone Egg

One Leaf Egg

One Wood Egg

One Sky Egg

One Water Egg

Bunny Day Merry Balloons

One Leaf Egg

One Sky Egg

One Earth Egg

Bunny Day Festive Balloons

One Wood Egg

One Water Egg

One Stone Egg

Bunny Day Wardrobe

Four Stone Eggs

Bunny Day Arch

Two Earth Eggs

Two Stone Eggs

Two Leaf Eggs

Two Wood Eggs

Two Sky Eggs

Two Water Eggs

Wobbling Zipper Toy

Nintendo

Four Earth Eggs

Four Stone Eggs

Four Leaf Eggs

Four Wood Eggs

Four Sky Eggs

Four Water Eggs

Bunny Day Wand

One Wobbling Zipper Toy

Three Star Fragments

All of the Bunny Day DIY clothing recipes

Earth-Egg Shell

Two Earth Eggs

Earth-Egg Outfit

Three Earth Eggs

Earth-Egg Shoes

Two Stone Eggs

Stone-Egg Shell

Two Stone Eggs

Stone-Egg Outfit

Three Stone Eggs

Stone-Egg Shoes

Two Stone Eggs

Leaf-Egg Shell

Two Leaf Eggs

Leaf-Egg Outfit

Three Leaf Eggs

Leaf-Egg Shoes

Two Leaf Eggs

Wood-Egg Shell

Two Wood Eggs

Wood-Egg Outfit

Three Wood Eggs

Wood-Egg Shoes

Two Wood Eggs

Sky-Egg Shell

Two Sky Eggs

Sky-Egg Outfit

Three Sky Eggs

Sky-Egg Shoes

Two Sky Eggs

Water-Egg Shell

Two Water Eggs

Water-Egg Outfit

Three Water Eggs

Water-Egg Shoes

Two Water Eggs

Egg Party Hat

Two Earth Eggs

Two Stone Eggs

Two Leaf Eggs

Two Wood Eggs

Two Sky Eggs

Two Water Eggs

Egg Party Dress

Three Earth Eggs

Three Stone Eggs

Three Leaf Eggs

Three Wood Eggs

Three Sky Eggs

Three Water Eggs

If you're having trouble collecting eggs, be sure to check out our massive guide on the subject