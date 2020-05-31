On June 1, summer will be in full swing in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The new season provides space for folks to show off their toned beach bods, host picnics on sun showered lawns, and grant Animal Crossing: New Horizons access to special Summer-centric DIY recipes based on the summer shell ingredient. There are eight exclusive recipes for you to obtain.

What are summer shell recipes?

The summer shell collection is a seasonal DIY set that will begin in the Northern Hemisphere on June 1 and last until August 31. It’s all summer long and will overlap with other, more prominent events. The recipes available during this time require the summer shell item for construction. Summer shells can be found on the shore like normal shells, but they’ll have a blue color instead of the normal pink. They can only be found while the event is active, so make sure to collect a ton.

Where do you get new Summer shell recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Summer shell recipes will primarily be obtained by shooting down Red Balloons with your slingshot. There’s also a chance you’ll get them during the morning announcements or from other villagers, but these floating presents will only be available during the summer. If you miss any, you’ll have to time travel, attend an island of somebody still enjoying the event, or simply wait until this time next year.

When is the Summer Shell event for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the Southern Hemisphere?

If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, the summer shell event will begin on December 1 and conclude at the end of February. Of course, that’s a long time to wait for this event. You can get a head start on your collection by joining any Northern Hemisphere players. Anything collected while on their islands will be yours to keep, permanently.

You can also utilize time travel, skipping to when your event would be active.

So what recipes can be found during this special summer season?

All summer shell recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

All summer floorings

Starry-Sands Flooring:

Starry-sands flooring Nintendo

3 Summer Shells

1 Sandy-Beach Flooring

Underwater Flooring:

Underwater flooring Nintendo

3 Summer Shells

3 Coral

Water Flooring:

Water flooring Nintendo

6 Summer Shells

All summer walls

Tropical Vista:

Tropical vista Nintendo

5 Summer Shells

Underwater Wall:

Underwater wall

3 Summer Shells

5 Coral

All summer tools and accessories

Shellfish Pochette:

Shellfish pochette Nintendo

2 Giant Clams

6 Summer Shells

Shell Wand:

Shell wand Nintendo

3 Summer Shells

3 Star Fragments

Shell Wreath:

Shell wreath Nintendo

1 Summer Shell

1 Sea Snail

1 Sand Dollar

1 Coral

1 Giant Clam

1 Cowrie

Other Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer events

If you get through the summer shell event swiftly, you’re likely going to start hankering for something new. What else does an Animal Crossing summer offer? Throughout the month of June, it will be Wedding Season, yielding wedding-themed items when completed.

Bug-catching tournaments hosted by Flick will occur on every third Saturday of Summer months. C.J. will also host a Fishing Tournament on July 11. There’s plenty to do even if you hate Summer fun.