Every new fish, bug, and sea creature coming to Animal Crossing in October

Another month, another round of new bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures. Animal Crossing: New Horizons can expect to find plenty of new creatures on their island over the course of this month. This monthly change is super important for anyone that wants to complete Blather's museum in the game or just make some quick Bells by scouring their island for these creatures.

The new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures that players will encounter during the month of October will change depending on if you are playing in the Northern Hemisphere or Southern Hemisphere. If it's fall, you're in the Northern Hemisphere and this week's Halloween updates make a lot of sense. If you're in the Southern Hemisphere, your island should be in the default lush-green Spring Season right now.

Either way, here's what you can expect in terms of new fish, bugs, and deep-sea diving creatures this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing October Fish

Northern Hemisphere

In the Northern Hemisphere, it's a relatively quiet month for new fish. While neither of them is super valuable, players should expect the following two fish to start appearing on their island again:

Yellow perch (300 Bells) are found in the rivers all-day. Dab (300 Bells) are found in the sea all day.

Southern Hemisphere

For Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in the Southern Hemisphere, October is much more exciting in terms of the new fish:

Crawfish (200 Bells) are found in ponds all day. Killifish (300 Bells) are found in ponds all day. Butterflyfish (1,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Clownfish (650 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Sea Horses (1,100 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Surgeonfish (1,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Zebra Turkeyfish (500 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Guppies (1,300 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neon Tetra (500 Bells) are found in fivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snapping Turtles (5,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Animal Crossing October Bugs

Northern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing: New Horizons northern hemisphere players ultimately have a fairly uneventful October in terms of new creatures, as only 1 new bug will pop up over the course of this month:

Ladybugs (200 Bells) are found on flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southern Hemisphere

Southern hemisphere players have quite a few new bugs that they can look forward to over the course of October:

Fleas (70 Bells) are found on villagers all day. Jewel beetles (2,400 Bells) are found on tree stumps all day. Common bluebottle (300 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Madagascan sunset mother (2,500 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Agrias butterflies (3,000 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Darner Dragonflies (230 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rajah Brooke's birdwing (2,500 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Long locusts (200 Bells) are found on the ground from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Atlas Moths (3,000 Bells) are found on trees from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Giant Water Bugs (2,000 Bells) are found on water from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m

Animal Crossing October Deep Sea Creatures

Northern Hemisphere

Players in the northern hemisphere have a couple of new deep-sea creatures to run into while diving during the month of October:

Seaweed (600 Bells) is stationary all day. Spiny lobster (5,000 Bells) is swimming fast from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Venus' flower basket (5,500 Bells) is swimming with quick long lunges from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Southern Hemisphere

Finally, these are the new deep-sea creatures that will pop up during October in the southern hemisphere:

Lobster (4,500 Bells) is found swimming quickly all day. Sea pineapples (1,500 Bells) are found swimming quickly all day.