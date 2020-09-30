How to farm pumpkins for Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The leaves are falling and villagers are throwing on sweaters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The tropical island-themed Nintendo game received the Version 1.5.0 fall updated on Wednesday, which will soon let players transform their gardens into full-blown pumpkin patches.

All of the autumnal additions coming to New Horizons won't kick in until October 1 , but they'll last until the seasonal update concludes on October 31 with a spooky Halloween event.

One of the biggest changes shipping with the update is the addition of multicolored pumpkins and a host of pumpkin-based DIY recipes that will let gamers to turn their island into a jack-o'-lantern wonderlands.

Things are getting spooky in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' after Nintendo's fall update. Nintendo

So clear out your flowers and make space for some gourds if you want your village to be ready for the upcoming Halloween extravaganza. Here's how to get pumpkin pickin' as soon as possible in New Horizons.

How to get Pumpkin Starts (seeds) in Animal Crossing

There are two ways to get Pumpkin Starts in New Horizons, and one of them isn't even seasonal.

Beginning on October 1, Pumpkin Starts will be readily available in Nook's Cranny. Players will find the seeds in the store's teal cabinet where they'll cost 280 Bells each or 1,400 Bells for a five-pack .

Pumpkin Starts can be bought at Nook's Cranny in October. Animal Crossing World

Alternatively, Pumpkin Starts will be available at a discounted rate at Lief's Flower Shop. The traveling sloth randomly appears on players' islands regardless of the season and occasionally sells Pumpkin Starts even when it's not fall. But if you're lucky to get visited by Leif in the month of October, he'll be selling pumpkin seeds for 140 Bells each or 700 Bells for a bundler of five .

How to plant and grow Pumpkin Starts in Animal Crossing

Once you've secured a sack of seeds, it's time to get gardening. Simply stand over an empty patch of land or dig a hole with a shovel, then open your inventory and deposit a seed. Just like any other plant you can get creative with your placements, like lining your paths.

Pumpkin Starts will grow over the course of a few days and can sprout up to three pumpkins at once. Animal Crossing World

From there it's all about routinely watering them to make sure you maximize your pumpkin yield. Pumpkin Starts can sprout anywhere from one to three pumpkins at once . If you water a Start every single day until it's fully grown, you'll get a trio. Make sure your Start is sparkling after you water it to ensure it grows at maximum potential.

How to get different colored Pumpkins in Animal Crossing

There are four different colors of Pumpkins in New Horizons: Orange, Yellow, White, and Green but there's only one type of Pumpkin Start.

There's no way to control what color pumpkin will sprout from a Start. Animal Crossing World

The hue of the final gourd is completely random, so your best shot at farming a certain color is simply planting a lot of Starts in October when they're the easiest to get a hold of.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pumpkin DIY Recipes list

There are 13 DIY recipes that involve pumpkins in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Some of these can be purchased as pre-made items or crafted using a workbench. Here's where you can find or how you can make each one.

13. Spooky Candy Set

The Spooky Candy Set requires 1 Orange Pumpkin + 3 Candy to make, or it can be purchased at Nooky's Cranny during October for 3,500 Bells.

12. Spooky Lantern Set

The Spooky Lantern Set requires 4 Orange Pumpkins + 4 Clump of Weeds to craft, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny during October for 5,900 Bells.

11. Spooky Garland

Decorate your home with a Spooky Garland. GameWith

The Spooky Garland requires 1 Orange Pumpkin + 1 Iron Nugget + 1 Clay to make, or it can be randomly obtained by giving a villager candy on October 31.

10. Spooky Table

The Spooky Table requires 14 Orange Pumpkins + 10 Softwood to craft, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny in October for 2,200 Bells.

9. Spooky Table Setting

The Spooky Table Setting requires 1 Orange Pumpkin + 1 Iron Nugget + 1 Clay, or it can be randomly obtained by giving a villager candy on October 31.

8. Spooky Standing Lamp

The Spooky Standing Lamp requires 3 Orange Pumpkins + 5 Hardwood + 1 Clay to make, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny in October for 5,800 Bells.

7. Spooky Lantern

The Spooky Lantern requires 4 Orange Pumpkins to create, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny in October for 5,600 Bells.

6. Spooky Chair

The Spooky Chair requires 3 Orange Pumpkins + 3 Softwood to craft, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny in October for 5,000 Bells.

5. Spooky Scarecrow

No pumpkin patch is complete without the addition of a Spooky Scarecrow. GameWith

The Spooky Scarecrow requires 3 Orange Pumpkins + 4 Wood to build, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny in October for 5,200 Bells.

4. Spooky Tower

The Spooky Tower requires 7 Orange Pumpkins to make, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny in October for 9,800 Bells.

3. Spooky Arch

The Spooky Arch requires 10 Pumpkins + 10 Hardwood + 3 Clay to make, or it can be purchased at Nook's Cranny in October for 18,000 Bells.

2. Spooky Fence

The Spooky Fence requires 3 Orange Pumpkins + 5 Iron Nuggets to craft, or it can be randomly obtained by giving a villager candy on October 31.

1. Spooky Wand

The Spooky Wand requires a Spooky Lantern (4 Orange Pumpkins) + 3 Star Fragments to make.