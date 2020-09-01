September is now in full swing, which means that there are a plethora of new bugs and fish to find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Every month, the small critters that inhabit your island and waters around and within it cycle in and out. New fish and bugs can be donated to Blathers' museum or sold to the Nook brothers for Bells, so hunting for them is a pivotal part of any good daily routine in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Across the Northern and Southern Hemisphere, 28 new fish and bugs are now available on players' islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These are the creatures you should look out for, the times and locations that they appear at, and how much they are all worth in Bells.

Am I in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere? One of the first choices players have to make when creating their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is whether they want to be in the Northern Hemisphere or Southern Hemisphere. In September, Northern Hemisphere players should be experiencing the final days of summer, while winter is almost over for those in the Southern Hemisphere.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons September Fish - Northern Hemisphere

Players that have islands in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter 8 new fish in September:

Pike (1,800 Bells) are found in the river all day.

(1,800 Bells) are found in the river all day. King Salmon (1,800 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day.

(1,800 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day. Salmon (700 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day.

(700 Bells) are found in the river mouths all day. Sturgeon (10,000 Bells) are found in the mouths of rivers all day.

(10,000 Bells) are found in the mouths of rivers all day. Char (3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Cherry Salmon (1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Golden Trout (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Mitten Crabs (2,000 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons September Fish - Southern Hemisphere

For those playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on an island that is in the Southern Hemisphere, there are 6 new fish to keep an eye out for. Some of them even cross over with the new fish in the Northern Hemisphere!

Barred Knifejaws (5,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Loach (400 Bells) are found in rivers all day. Tadpoles (100 Bells) are found in ponds all day Char (3,800 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Cherry Salmon (1,000 Bells) are found in the clifftop ponds from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. Golden Trout (15,000 Bells) are found in clifftop rivers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons September Bugs - Northern Hemisphere

When it comes to new bugs, Northern Hemisphere Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can expect 9 new bugs. Some of them should be familiar to longtime players though.

Violin Beetles (450 Bells) are found on tree stumps all day. Monarch Butterflies (140 Bells) are found lying from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Common Butterflies (160 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yellow Butterflies (160 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Red Dragonflies (180 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Centipedes (300 Bells) are found by hitting rocks from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bell Crickets (430 Bells) are found on the ground from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Crickets (130 Bells) are found on the ground from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Pill Bugs (250 Bells) are found by hitting rocks from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons September Bugs - Southern Hemisphere

Southern Hemisphere players also have 9 new bugs to keep an eye out for in September, with only one crossing over with the Northern Hemisphere:

Stinkbugs (120 Bugs) are found on flowers all day. Peacock Butterflies (2,500 Bells) are found flying by hybrid flowers from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tiger Butterflies (240 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yellow Butterflies (160 Bells) are found flying from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Honeybees (200 Bells) are found flying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ladybugs (200 Bells) are found on flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mantis (430 Bells) are found on flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orchid Mantis (2,400 Bells) are found on white flowers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Man-faced Stink Bugs (1,000 Bells) are found on flowers from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.