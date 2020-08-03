Infamous for his shady art dealings across every Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, Redd has taken up a new occupation for the whole month of August. The fox known as Redd now peddles fireworks as a totally legit small business. You can earn a slew of rewards from his shop by participating in Redd's firework raffle. Here's how it works, and a list of all the explosive prizes you can earn.

What is Redd's raffle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Throughout the month of August, you can watch in-game fireworks by the Resident Services building every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m in your local time. Redd will set up his shop adjacent to the building, and you can speak to him to obtain limited-time goodies. If you'd like to mark your calendar, Redd will appear on August 9, August 16, August 23, and August 30. In theory, you could even use a time travel exploit to coax him into existence whenever you like.

We don't know what bearing Redd's firework selling appearances have on the under-the-hood visitor frequency calculator, but it's possible that Redd won't sell his art throughout August. It's perhaps more likely, however, that he'll continue appearing at random to peddle his artwork.

Nintendo

How to get Redd Raffle tickets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Redd is a simple man, so obtaining tickets for his raffle is an easy task.

You just need to purchase a ticket from his pop-up booth to partake in the raffle. Each ticket costs 500 Bells and will earn you one random prize from his selection. There are 12 prizes to obtain in total. You're guaranteed to get one of each item before Redd makes his raffle completely random, so keep trying. Remember that lady luck is on your side. You'll earn the item you desire most in due time. It costs 6000 Bells to obtain everything from the initial 12, and all it takes is one visit.

Redd's Raffle prizes list

You can obtain one of 12 prizes from Redd's Firework raffle. Once the raffle reaches the random phase, Redd will call out a number then announce your prize.

Here are all 12 prizes and their corresponding number.

Nintendo

Red Sparkler* Blue Sparkler* Fountain Firework* Bubble Blower* (You'll receive five blowers whenever this is drawn) Uchiwa Fan Pinwheel Tweeter Blue Balloon Red Balloon Yellow Balloon Green Balloon Pink Balloon

Every item with a "*" next to it can only be used once before vanishing or breaking. While they won't vanish after one use, balloons can be lost if your character trips and drops the item. This will cause the balloon to float away.

A recent data-mine also revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons might also receive a massive farming and cooking update later this fall so be on the lookout for more information related to that in the coming months.