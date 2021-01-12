How to unlock all 3 Doom Eternal outfits in Fall Guys

"Rip and tear, until it's done!" might be a little too violent for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but that isn't stopping the popular platformer battle royale from crossing over with Doom Eternal now that Season 3 is in full swing. Following a teaser last week, costumes based on the Cyberdemon, Cacodemon, and the Doom Slayer from Doom Eternal have begun to show up in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

If you're a fan of Doom Eternal or are just a completionist that wants to get every costume possible in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, then you're probably wondering how to get these three costumes. This is what you need to know in order to get all of the Doom Eternal costumes this week.

How to unlock the Cyberdemon outfit in Fall Guys

The Cyberdemon is one of the toughest enemies in Doom Eternal and it's also the first Doom Eternal costume available in Fall Guys. It was added to the game on January 12 and will be available until 3 a.m. Eastern on January 13. Like all Fall Guys costumes, it's split into a top and bottom half of a costume and each must be bought separately in the Fall Guys store.

Currently, each half of the legendary Cyberdemon outfit costs 3 crowns, so you'll need 6 crowns altogether to unlock it. While Fall Guys features microtransactions that let players get more Kudos, the other kind of store currency, Crowns must be earned in-game or through special promotions. If you win a match of Fall Guys, you will earn one crown. As such, you'll need to win 6 matches if you want to get the full costume this way.

That said, it's also possible to get Crowns by leveling up, even if you aren't winning every Fall Guys match that you play. You'll earn Fame and level up after every match as well, and earn a Crowns at the following levels:

Level 3: 1 Crown

Level 8: 1 Crown

Level 11: 1 Crown

Level 15: 2 Crowns

Level 21: 3 Crowns

Level 26: 3 Crowns

Level 31: 5 Crowns

Level 36: 5 Crowns

Until January 14, you can also get 3 Crowns by connecting your Amazon Prime account. While we don't know the Crown cost for Doom Slayer or the Cacodemon outfit just yet, past crossovers led us to expect to pay 3 to 5 Crowns for each half of the outfit. So if you have 0 crowns right now, you'll need to get to leel 21 to afford the Cyberdemon outfit.

What about the Cacodemon and Doom Slayer outfits?

As of January 12, only the Cyberdemon outfit is available in Fall Guys. The outfits based on the Doom Slayer and Cacodemon are expected to be released to the public over the course of this week (though some influencers have the Doom Slayer costume early) and will most likely be earned the same exact way as the Cyberdemon Outfit. Earn Crowns through winning and leveling up with Fame and you'll be able to buy these two outfits from the Fall Guys in-game store.

If there are any big changes to that costume rollout, they'll be detailed on the game's official Twitter.