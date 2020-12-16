Season 3 of Fall Guys is in full swing. This season is called Winter Knockout and brought new costumes, additional levels, and even some new mechanics to the wack battle royale platformer. On the costume front, Fall Guys is no stranger to cross-promotions, having featured costumes based on Godzilla and Sonic the Hedgehog before.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's latest cross-promotion is a bit different, as an exclusive costume is being offered through Prime Gaming. Those who have an Amazon Prime account will not only get the special Winter Warmer costume but 3 free Crowns as well. As Crowns are hard to come by outside of leveling up and getting wins, this is a solid promotion to take advantage of.

Here's how you can get and use the Winter Warmer Bundle in 3 simple steps .

Create an Amazon Prime Account, if you don't have one already Redeem the Winter Warmer bundle Use the bundle in Fall Guys

We'll unpack each of those steps in more detail below.

Step 1: Create an Amazon Prime account

To get access to this Fall Guys costume, players will obviously need an Amazon Prime account in order to access Prime Gaming. That service includes free games like Yooka-Laylee as well as in-game bonuses for titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Spellbreak, and Apex Legends. If you already use Amazon Prime for its video streaming, free shipping, or music services, this is simply another bonus on top of that.

Amazon

You can still take advantage of all of those deals too, Fall Guys is the latest game to collaborate with Amazon. Players will be able to access this bundle on the Prime Gaming website starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on December 16, 2020.

Step 2: Redeem the Winter Warmer Bundle

Once players go to the Prime Gaming website, they should see the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Winter Warmer Bundle under the "In-Game Loot and More" section of the website. Clicking "Learn More" should take you to a page that will detail the bundle as well as Fall Guys and let you claim it either through a code or by linking your account.

Step 3: Use the Winter Warmer Bundle in Fall Guys

After you claim this bundle on Prime Gaming, you should have access to it in-game! Once that is the case, the 3 Crowns should automatically be added to your Crown Total and the Winter Warmer costume will be in your inventory. You can then spend those extra crowns on some of the special items that show up in the game's store.

Meanwhile, you can sport the costume in the match, or just its top or bottom, to show that you took advantage of this promotion and to make your character stand out. If you play a lot of Fall Guys and already have an Amazon Prime account, there's no reason to ignore this unique bundle.