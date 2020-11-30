Everything you need to know about Fall Guys Season 3

Fall Guys is still going strong. Season 2 is still in full swing on PC and PlayStation 4, and the game has crossed over with franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog and Godzilla. Now, the first teases are emerging for the game's third season, which should be dropping soon. This is everything we know about this winter's new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

When is the Fall Guys Season 3 release date?

An exact release date for the Season 3 of Fall Guys has not been confirmed yet. But we can estimate when it will arrive based on the previous seasons and various teases since then. Teases on Twitter seem to hint that the first trailer for the new season will drop during The Game Awards 2020.

That indicates that Fall Guys Season 3 will drop sometime after December 10. The first Season of Fall Guys lasted 65 days, from August 4 until October 8. If the second season is the same exact length, then Season 3 could drop around December 11 or 12 over that weekend. However, Season 1 launched on a Tuesday and Season 2 on a Thursday, so it seems likely that Season 3 will also launch on a weekday.

But it does seem probable that Season 3 will start shortly after a trailer possibly debuts at The Game Awards. It's even possible that the new season will launch right then.

What is the Fall Guys Season 3 theme?

While Season 2 took the game to medieval times, Season 3 will be themed after the winter season. The Fall Guys: Winter Knockout theming makes a lot of sense as the new season will likely start in December and run through February. Because Fall Guys Season 3 is winter themed, expect the new costumes, mechanics, and shows it introduced to fall under that theme.

The key art and theme for Season 3 were revealed on Twitter as part of an ARG started by the Fall Guys' Twitter account. It tasked people with tweeting out #Jigsawus, and 300 people were sent individual parts of an image. After fans were able to put all of the images together, they discovered the key art and theme for the new season of Fall Guys, which the official account subsequently tweeted.

What are Fall Guys Season 3's new skins, shows, and features?

As of now, not much in terms of new shows (what Fall Guys calls its levels) or gameplay features have gotten revealed yet. The art for the new season features costumes based on a Penguin and Snowman in a new show where players must jump through the holes in giant snowflakes. We also see a new Penguin creature that the Twitter account has named "Pengwin."

According to another tweet, this creature isn't a pet but will appear in the new shows introduced in Season 3. The winter theme and art also suggest that ice physics could get added to the game, and that would make an already crazy game even more hectic. A blog post in October also teased that a variation of See-Saw that uses moveable blocks is in the works, so that could show up in the game this season.

Since as far back as August, Mediatonic has teased that they are looking into cross-play and cross-progression for Fall Guys. As this feature still isn't in the game, the start of Season 3 gives them the perfect opportunity to introduce it. We should get a better idea of what to expect from Season 3 of Fall Guys as we get closer to it.

When will we learn more about Fall Guys Season 3?

While we're currently stuck just inferring what will be in the new season via the few developer comments and key art that we have, we don't have to wait too long in order to learn more. In a tweet about Pengwin, the Fall Guys account said "If you want to see more of them, you might want to watch @thegameawards with @geoffkeighley on the 10th December."

Keighley responded to the message, which confirms that we should get a trailer for the new season at The Game Awards. This isn't too surprising as Season 2 of Fall Guys was revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night Live show organized and hosted by Keighley, but give fans of Fall Guys a date to look forward to nonetheless.