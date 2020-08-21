The lastest battle royale sensation, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is adopting the seasonal structure common in many blockbusters multiplayer games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. On August 21, this second season of Fall Guys was confirmed by Geoff Keighley, who announced the game would appear at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

We got a huge overview of the game's second season on August 27 during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and Mediatonic has delved into some of the other improvements since then.

This is everything we know about Season 2 of Fall Guys so far.

When is the Fall Guys Season 2 release date?

Season 2 of Fall Guys begins on October 8, 2020. This release date was confirmed by the official Fall Guys Twitter account on October 4.

Before then, the description of the trailer for Fall Guys Season 2 confirmed that the new season of the game would start in October 2020, but no specific date was given until October. An in-game timer seemed to indicate that the new season would begin on October 5, but that has since been pushed back slightly to reflect the new date.

Standard post-launch seasons for battle royale games like Fall Guys tend to last a few months, and it appears Fall Guys is on a similar two-month cadence. If the game stays popular, it's likely that this will be the seasonal cadence going forward as well.

Is there a trailer for Fall Guys Season 2?

Yes, a trailer for Fall Guys Season 2 was released during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Host and organizer Geoff Keighley teased on Twitter, "I saw a rough trailer yesterday that @FallGuysGame showed me and you will not be disappointed!"

He was correct in that assumption.

What will Fall Guys Season 2 add to the game?

This "sneak preview" didn't show too much, but there are some interesting hints in the mix.

"Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights, and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October," the official description of Season 2 reads. "A full season of new costumes, emotes, and more will reward players as they lay siege to the Middle Ages."

Overall, Season 2 has a medieval theme to it with new stages and costumes following suit. While some games like Hoopsie Daisy and Egg Scramble just seem to have new variant stages, we did get a glimpse at some brand new ones.

One stage appears to be a game similar to Door Dash where players must climb on boxes in order to get over large walls. These boxes are fairly small and Fall Guys' grabbing ability allows players to move them, so these matches will surely be super chaotic.

We also see concept art for what looks like a medieval platforming gauntlet that's as tough as Slime Climb. This level was later revealed to be called Knight Fever by IGN, and it's a long platforming gauntlet that features a lot of medieval weaponry.

IGN revealed that this course includes sections where players have to dodge spilling blades and holes in the ground, survive while sliding down a slime slide, and get across the drawbridge that erratically opens and closes. You can see a video showing the stage in action at the end of this section.

As for specific costumes, we see looks based on Vikings, witches, dragons, wizards, and knights. Don't be surprised if we get even more costumes when Season 2 launches. UI improvements are coming as well, with a new "interface" section of the menu letting players customize their banner, icon, and nicknames. Players can also now randomize their costume.

The developers have said during previous updates that they are listening closely to fan feedback. Hopefully, that means Season 2 will address some features and issues that are often brought up by the community, even if they haven't been publicly announced yet.

What have the developers said about future Fall Guys content?

The developers also seem to have their own vision for the future of Fall Guys.

A big thing they seem to be stressing is the addition of cross-play. Senior Designer Joe Walsh explained to MinnMax that "a big thing we're definitely looking into is cross-play" in addition to having the ability to "win or lose as teams," and adding enough stages to "where you press go and there are 100 variations of that first level."

After Gamescom Opening Night Live, several official tweets, and IGN's level reveal, we have a better idea of what to expect from Season 2 of Fall Guys, though it will still probably contain a few unpredictable suprises.