Is Fall Guys on mobile? Watch out for these ongoing iOS, Android scams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the latest multiplayer battle royale hit , but it's currently only on PlayStation 4 and PC, but anyone who lacks a Sony console or a gaming computer might be desperate to find out when it's coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or mobile devices.

Plenty of internet trolls out there are using this demand to claim they know how to unlock an iOS or Android version of Fall Guys even though that port doesn't actually exist. Here's what you need to know about the biggest Fall Guys scam out there, along with all the official information we know about potential mobile ports of the game.

Avoid these Fall Guys mobile scams

Fall Guys is only available for PC and PS4 right now, so anything saying otherwise is wrong. Devolver Digital

Let's make it clear: As of this writing in August 2020, Fall Guys is not on iOS or Android . A simple search of "Fall Guys mobile" on YouTube will bring up some videos claiming to have access to Fall Guys for iOS or Android. Oftentimes, these videos will start by showing what appears to be actual gameplay on the phone before telling viewers to go to some third-party website to download the game and play some other mobile games before in order to unlock it.

If you do follow the instructions of these videos, you are opening yourself up to getting a virus on your phone or having your personal information stolen. Despite what these videos show and what some of the comments on them claim, the method shown in the video does not work.

Even the official Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Twitter is bringing attention to these scams: "If you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams," reads one tweet from the account. Some of these videos even show the mouse cursor from the PC version moving around on the phone screen, which is clear evidence that the footage was fabricated.

"I don't want to live on this planet anymore," the tweet also reads, leaning into the franchise's quirky and funny tone. "Yeet me into the sun." The only Fall Guys action that you can currently get on your phone is through watching videos and streams about it on YouTube or Twitch. If you want to play it, you'll have to buy it for $19.99 on PC, or get it on PS4 through PS Plus before the end of August 31, 2020.

When is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout coming to mobile?

"To start with, Fall Guys will only be available on PS4 and Steam," the official support page about possible ports reads. "We'd love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line."

Any video or website telling you otherwise is fake and should not be trusted. The developer and publisher have not shared any official plans or timeline for a mobile version or any other kind of port for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

While mobile versions of the game clearly haven't been ruled out, it will be quite some time before they land on alternate platforms. If Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout does ever come to iOS and Android, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital will let players know through official channels and not through some sketchy websites or videos from random YouTubers.