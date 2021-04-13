Not all takeout or delivery food is unhealthy , but on every popular delivery app during a cursory check I did just now, the landscape is dominated by pizza and cheeseburgers. Even the Uber Eats web page title has a pizza slice — 🍕 — emoji alongside its text.

A new study — and the subject of today’s top story — is all about what eating too much from a food delivery app can do to your lifespan. And look, everybody who lived through 2020 and the pandemic can understand why food delivery app usage boomed.

Food delivery apps Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, and Door Dash brought in $5.5 billion in revenue between April and September 2020, which is more than double the $2.5 billion in revenue during the same period in 2019.

And what are front-and-center on those app interfaces? A lot of the time, it’s pizza and burgers. Even when links to healthy options are present, they rarely take top billing. More often they are below the pepperoni, cheese, and delicious, delicious bread.

All things in moderation, even takeout — In a new study, researchers found those who very frequently ate meals prepared outside their home increased their risk of mortality, writes Sophie Putka:

This study serves as a compelling piece of evidence, suggesting those who ate outside the home very frequently were not only less healthy but were also at a higher risk of dying — even when the study authors adjusted for other factors like socioeconomic status, race, age, and body mass index.

In a time when more Americans than ever are eating outside the home, and there is an ever-increasing number of restaurants from which to choose, the temptation to eat out might be bigger than ever. But the very things that often make outside food so delicious might also put health at risk.

Microplastics are dangerously durable forever pollution — Every day, microplastics — often smaller than the head of a sewing needle — infiltrate our oceans, our seafood, and even our own bodies. Now, scientists say the problem is more extreme than previously realized, writes Tara Yarlagadda:

In a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, researchers suggest atmospheric microplastics — bits of fibers and fragments in the air — can re-enter the atmosphere, even if they’ve already settled on land or water.

Three striking findings are:

84 percent of atmospheric microplastics in the western U.S. originate from road dust. The greatest concentration of atmospheric microplastics is estimated to be over the ocean. While Antarctica contributes no microplastic emissions, it’s still polluted by microplastics.

The Mercedes EQS will make Tesla fanboys drool — This could be the most luxurious electric car ever made. But it's the enormous screens that'll draw the most attention, writes Jordan Golson:

Though it’s electric, the EQS will have an optional “driving sound” piped into the car, which will dynamically change based on 12 different parameters. These include pedal position, speed, and battery regeneration.

The car comes with a custom fragrance, piped into the cabin through the HVAC system, called No.6 MOOD Linen. The 6 in the name is a nod to the first electric Mercedes automobile, sold in 1906.

A pulsar is sort of like a zombie star. They are fast-rotating neutron stars, which are the super-dense remains of a massive star that exploded in a supernova. NASA

What truths lie in the crushed cores of dead stars ? — NASA's NICER telescope detected giant radio pulses from the Crab Nebula that were hundreds of times brighter than previously believed, writes Passant Rabie:

Using a telescope mounted on the International Space Station (ISS), a team of astronomers has detected giant radio pulses from the neutron star in the heart of the Crab Nebula. They discovered it to be tens to hundreds of times more energetic than previously believed.

“Out of more than 2,800 pulsars cataloged, the Crab Pulsar is one of only a few that emit giant radio pulses,” Teruaki Enoto, a researcher at the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research in Japan and lead author of the new study, tells Inverse.

